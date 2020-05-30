15 minutes. US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he will impose sanctions on some Chinese citizens and that he has ordered his government “to eliminate the exceptions that give Hong Kong different and special treatment” with respect to China, including tariff benefits.

The measures are part of Washington’s response to Thursday’s approval by the Chinese legislature of the controversial national security law for Hong Kong, which Trump believes “extends the reach of China’s security apparatus to what was once a bastion of freedom. “

“This is a tragedy for the people of Hong Kong, the people of China and the world,” Trump said in a statement to the press without question from the White House.

Trump assured that this Friday he will sign a proclamation “to suspend the entry of certain foreign citizens from China” that the United States “has identified as potential security risks.”

In addition, he promised that his government will develop options to “sanction the officials of the People’s Republic of China directly involved in the erosion of Hong Kong’s autonomy and the suffocation of freedom” in that semi-autonomous Chinese city.

“Our actions will be strong, our actions will be significant,” he warned.

Without autonomy

This Wednesday, the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, assured that the US Government had stopped considering Hong Kong autonomous from the rest of China, due to the advance of the controversial security law.

That laid the foundations for Trump’s announcement this Friday, which ordered “to begin the process to eliminate the exceptions” by which the United States grants the former British colony of Hong Kong “a different and special treatment” with respect to China.

“My announcement today will affect all agreements we have with Hong Kong, from the extradition treaty to our export controls and technologies. We will act to revoke preferential treatment of Hong Kong as a separate territory for tariffs and travel compared to the rest of China, “Trump explained.

That measure would be a great blow to the semi-autonomous city, which is an important financial and commercial center not only at the regional, but also global level, and could mean severe punishment for China, which uses that territory to do business with other countries.

Hong Kong has so far been exempt from Trump’s tariffs on Chinese goods in the framework of the trade war.