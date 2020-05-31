Photo: Hong Kong continues to be subject to pressure from mainland China.

WASHINGTON, USA – US President Donald Trump announced Friday that he will impose sanctions on some Chinese citizens and that he has ordered his government to “remove the exceptions that give Hong Kong different and special treatment” compared to China, including tariff benefits.

“Our actions will be strong, our actions will be significant,” Trump said in a statement to the press to reveal his reaction to the controversial Hong Kong national security law, recently passed in China.

Trump made the announcement at a press conference at the White House, claiming that China broke its word about Hong Kong’s autonomy. He added that the measure is a tragedy for people in the territory, China and the world.

“We will take measures to revoke Hong Kong’s preferential treatment,” said the president, adding that the United States would also impose sanctions on people considered responsible for stifling the territory’s autonomy.

The president’s decision comes after China moved forward with plans to impose new national security legislation and after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that the territory is no longer justified in receiving special treatment under US law. , which has allowed it to continue being a global financial center.

Trump said he will order the process of removing political deals on Hong Kong to begin, ranging from extradition treatment to export controls.

He also said he would suspend the entry of Chinese citizens identified as possible security risks.