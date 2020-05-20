The President of the United States, Donald Trump, said today that he will continue taking hydroxychloroquine and stressed that it was a personal decision, despite the fact that the Democratic opposition criticized the measure and described it as inappropriate and dangerous for his health.



“This is an individual decision,” Trump said during a visit to Republican senators on Capitol Hill, a day after the president announced that he was taking hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug.

“I think it gives an additional level of security, but you can ask many doctors, the workers who are in the front line, many will not go without hydroxychloroquine,” said Trump, quoted by the EFE agency.

The president considered that hydroxychloroquine has a “great reputation” and pointed out that if he were someone else, people would not criticize him, but would say “Wow! Isn’t that smart?”

Later in the White House, Trump praised hydroxychloroquine for being “affordable” and “costing just a few pence,” while at the same time, as he has done for months, extolled his “great” virtues in treating malaria, lupus. or severe arthritis.

Trump revealed yesterday that, for a couple of weeks, he has taken hydroxychloroquine and zinc daily as a preventive measure, although he assures that he does not have symptoms of coronavirus.

Today she explained that the decision to take the drug is related to the recent outbreak of coronavirus in the White House, where an assistant to the president himself and the spokeswoman for vice president Mike Pence tested positive.

But unlike the president, Pence clarified today that he is not taking hydroxychloroquine on the advice of his doctor.

Trump’s decision to consume this drug was strongly questioned by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, who stated that “I would rather not take something that has not been approved by scientists, especially in your age group and his, let’s say, weight group … morbid obesity, they call him “.

When asked about it by the press today, Trump at first resisted answering the Democratic leader for considering that “it was a waste of time”; but, five minutes later, he could not contain himself and said: “Pelosi is a sick woman, she has many problems, she has many mental problems.”

Trump and Pelosi maintain a hostile relationship, but their confrontation had stopped during the pandemic to help the country’s economy, which remains the world’s largest focus with 1,525,367 million cases of coronavirus and at least 91,661 deaths.

Hydrochloroquine is a less toxic derivative of chloroquine, which has been used for decades to treat diseases such as malaria and lupus, and which some doctors now believe may help improve Covid-19 patients, although the regulatory body for Medicines in the United States (FDA) warned that it can cause “serious heart problems” in patients with coronavirus.

