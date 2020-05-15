In the face of the economic crisis generated by the measures imposed to stop the pandemic, the President of the United States, Donald In the face of the economic crisis generated by the measures imposed to stop the pandemic, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, said today that he was “open” to the approval of a new set of stimulus measures but rejected outright the opposition plan, which includes aid to immigrants without papers.

Once again, Trump charged against the opposition, this time by rejecting the economic stimulus plan presented by the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the top Democratic leader in Congress, Nancy Pelosi.

“We certainly do not support the Pelosi bill, full of Democratic ideas such as giving direct payments with US taxpayer dollars to illegal immigrants,” Trump spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at the White House, calling it ” “The opposition’s proposal is unacceptable,” the EFE news agency reported.

The measures imposed by the Trump government made the country the epicenter of the pandemic, with numbers of infections and deaths that exceeded those of China and Italy at the time.

The president not only dismissed the severity of the virus, but also refused to close circulation within the country, leaving state governors at the mercy of their decisions and with a lack of financial support, which generated 2.9 million of people last week asked for unemployment benefits.

Trump pressures states that still maintain confinement – mostly Democrats – to reopen their activities, while the numbers of infections and deaths continue to grow, 1,416,528 and 85,813, respectively, according to the independent count of Johns University Hopkins.

This balance released tonight is 26,593 more infections than Wednesday and 1,754 new deaths.

For example, Miami-Dade County, the epicenter of the rising outbreak in Florida, announced today that next Monday 18 will join the gradual reopening of the rest of the southern state.

In this context, the presidential spokeswoman said today that Trump “wants this country to reopen.”

To alleviate the economic damage caused by the closure of businesses and confinement measures decreed to contain the spread of the virus, Congress has already approved several fiscal stimulus programs worth almost $ 3 trillion.

The lower house Democrats’ proposal is for a new stimulus plan valued at another $ 3 trillion, the largest in history, and which includes sending Americans a second round of stimulus checks, more generous than the previous one. , and that in some cases it can be up to $ 6,000 per family.

The proposal includes as beneficiaries workers who file their taxes with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number and not with the Social Security number, which, as Republicans have denounced, would allow checks to benefit immigrants who have an irregular situation. .

In opposition to the Democratic proposal, McEnany assured that something that Trump “would like to see” would be a relief in payroll taxes paid by both workers and companies, although he added that “it is not a condition, but it is something that would like to see “, stated the Spanish agency.

In addition, the Republican wing of the Senate warned that another round of emergency funds is not needed as the states begin to resume their activity.

