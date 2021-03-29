Trump rules out forming a new party in his first political act after leaving the White House

Former US President Donald Trump / EP

Trump says he did not imagine “how bad it was going to be” the Biden Administration

Former US President Donald Trump has reappeared this Sunday in the first political act after leaving the White House and has assured that the news about his alleged intention to form a new political party is “false news.”

«They keep saying that I am going to form a new party. This is fake news. Fake news, “said Trump during his speech before the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC, for its acronym in English). “We have the Republican Party. It’s going to come together and it’s going to be stronger than ever. I am not going to start with a new party, “he insisted.

Last January ‘The Wall Street Journal’ reported on the speculations of Trump’s environment about the formation of a new political party and even a possible name came to light, the Patriotic Party.

However, Trump himself has dismissed the idea because it would mean dividing the electorate. Wouldn’t that be brilliant? Let’s make a new party and split the vote so we can never win. No. We are not interested, “he ironized.

Several figures from the US conservative sector participated in the event, such as the executive director of the Goya food company, Robert Unanue, who has referred to Trump as “the authentic, legitimate and still president of the United States.”

In the same vein, Trump himself has not ruled out running as a candidate in the 2024 presidential elections. “Who knows? He may decide to defeat them a third time, “he said.

On the other hand, Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, who voted to convict Trump in the impeachment trial opened for the assault on the Capitol on January 6, of which he was ultimately acquitted, has stated that he does not believe he can be a candidate for the Republican Party. in 2024.

CRITICISM OF BIDEN

During his speech, which was an hour late, Trump criticized the Administration of President Joe Biden for its focus on immigration and the reopening of schools in the midst of a pandemic.

“We all knew that the Biden administration was going to be bad, but none of us even imagined how bad they would be and how far they would go,” said Trump, calling the new US government “anti-employment, anti-employment.” family, anti-borders, anti-energy, anti-women and anti-science ”, as collected by The Hill.

Against this, “Trumpism means strong borders,” he continued, “it means enforcing the law. It means very strong protection for the Second Amendment. “

Trump has insisted on the response to the pandemic, considering that he delivered to the new Administration “a modern medical miracle, in reference to the vaccine, and remarking that he pressured the FDA” as they have never done before.

He has also used his speech to attack Republicans who have criticized him, especially those who voted in favor of ‘impeachment’, such as Representatives Adam Kinzinger and Mitt Romney.

During the CPAC and in an unscientific survey conducted among attendees, Trump has obtained an approval rating of between 97 and 87 percent, according to Fox News, while 68 percent of those surveyed believe that Trump should appear back to the elections.

