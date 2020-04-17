The US president argued that a prolonged closure could be deeply damaging to the economy and society.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday proposed guidelines under which the country’s state governors could act to revive the economy in a staged three-stage process after closure by the coronavirus.

During his daily briefing on the coronavirus, which has killed more than 32,600 Americans in a matter of weeks, Trump argued that a prolonged closure could be deeply damaging to the economy and society.

“We are not opening everything at once, but taking one careful step at a time,” Trump assured reporters, without providing details on his guidelines.

“Prolonged confinement, combined with forced economic depression, would inflict an immense and broad cost on public health,” Trump said, adding that it could lead to a sharp increase in drug, alcohol, suicide and heart disease abuse.

The new federal guidelines recommend that states register a 14-day “downward trajectory” in coronavirus cases before beginning a three-phase reopening process.

The document sets out Trump’s plan to open businesses in states across the country that have been devastated by the pandemic and its economic impact even though the responsibility for such decisions rests with state, not federal, authorities.

Before states reopen, hospitals must have a “robust testing program” that includes antibody testing for healthcare workers, according to the guidelines.

States should have the ability to establish screening and testing sites for people with symptoms as well as contact tracking capabilities, and healthcare facilities should be able to independently supply personal protective equipment and be prepared if Covid-19 cases increase again.

The document says the recommendations are “enforceable at the state or county-by-county level at the discretion of the governors.” Trump has clashed with state authorities over who has the highest authority to order the states’ economies reopen.

In the first phase of the reopening, the guidelines say that groups of more than 10 people should be avoided if appropriate distancing measures are not practical. Non-essential travel should be minimized, telecommuting encouraged, and common areas in offices closed.

The schools will remain closed in phase 1, but large spaces such as cinemas, restaurants, stadiums and places of worship can be opened with “strict protocols for physical distance.”

Hospitals, which have been hit hard by the health crisis, may resume elective surgeries, which are critical to their income, and gyms can reopen with new protocols. Bars must remain closed, according to guidelines.

In the second phase, applicable to states and regions “without evidence of a rebound” in cases, the guidelines recommend avoiding groups of more than 50 people where social distancing is not practical.

Also nonessential travel may be resumed, while schools and youth camps and some bars that meet certain conditions may be reopened.

Phase three does not include restrictions on workplaces. (Rts)