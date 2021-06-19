Trump returns to the political arena with a rally in Ohio

15 minutes. This Friday, former US President Donald Trump announced that he will hold his first political rally since leaving the White House.

Trump will hold his first post-presidency rally in Ohio, specifically at the Lorain County Fairgrounds, on June 26.

During the event, Trump will endorse former adviser Max Miller, who will run as a candidate for Congress.

It will be “the first of many appearances by President Trump in support of candidates and causes that advance the MAGA agenda and the achievements of the Trump Administration,” said his campaign team, Save America.

On the organization’s website people can sign up to receive information about Trump’s political activities.

His last speech in person to his followers was on January 6 in Washington, an event that preceded the assault on the Capitol.

About Max Miller, the former president said: “He is a wonderful person who did a great job in the White House and he will be a fantastic congressman.”

Miller will face Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), one of 10 Republicans who challenged Trump during the second impeachment trial.

“Gonzalez should not be representing the people of District 16 because he does not represent their interests or their hearts. Max Miller has my full and complete endorsement, ”Trump added.

The former president said last month that in addition to Ohio, he plans to hold rallies in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina in the near future.

During the 2016 election, Trump won those four states, and he won three of those four during the 2020 contest.