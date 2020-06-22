Donald Trump resumed his electoral campaign this Saturday night in the way this reality star loves the most, with a long rally riddled with mockery on friendly ground, the conservative state of Oklahoma, where four years ago he devastated the polls for 36 points of difference. He did not leave a stick untouched: he warned that if the Democrats win in November, the mobs will dominate the streets and nobody will be sure again. He assured that the United States had many infections of coronavirus – the “Chinese virus”, in his words – because he was doing more tests than anyone else, and therefore, he had asked that they be reduced (the White House later assured that he was joking). He called for a new law to punish anyone who burns the United States flag (an act protected by freedom of expression) with a year in prison. And he accused Joe Biden of submitting to “the radical left.”

After more than three months of hiatus due to the pandemic, Trump arrived wanting to take a mass bath in Tulsa, but the BOK pavilion, with capacity for 19,000 people, received much less public than expected. The speech he had planned to give on the stage prepared outside, for those who could not enter, was canceled an hour earlier and the number of empty seats was striking inside. His campaign claimed that anti-racism protesters had blocked access to many followers. Trump accused the “lying media” of alerting to the health risks of the event. “We started our campaign! You are warriors, there are bad people out there, but you are warriors, ”said the Republican as soon as he began the speech. “The silent majority is greater than ever.”

Five years have passed this week since Trump announced his first candidacy for the White House and it is less than five months to renew his term in the presidential elections. Democrat Joe Biden is ahead of Donald Trump in the polls, and while the 2016 experience makes it clear that the reliability of nationwide polls at this point in his career is limited, the New York magnate needed to rally his bases after weeks of different Controversies and this type of events, in addition, are a vein for the databases of his campaign.

Before entering the pavilion, the volunteers took the temperature of the assistants and delivered sanitary gel and masks, but except for the staff and the journalists, hardly anyone in there wore them. Covering yourself or not has become a kind of declaration of principles for the most conservative and libertarian republicans, like the very celebration of this massive event indoors despite the risks. Hours before the start, the campaign reported that six staff members in Tulsa had tested positive. Trump defended his “phenomenal work” with the pandemic, in which nearly 120,000 people have already died in the United States, with more than 2.2 million confirmed positives.

“Here comes the bad part: when you expand the tests as much as we have, you are going to find more people, more cases, so I have said to my people: ‘Slow down the test please!” the audience responded with laughter. The White House later claimed that the president was joking, as when he repeatedly referred to covid-19 as “the Chinese virus,” insisting on the stigma it seeks to avoid in the country where the outbreak originated. “Let schools open in September!”

Although they were less than anticipated, the thousands of trumpistas gathered there surrendered to a particularly energetic Trump. He was addressing them the day after Juneteenth, the day that commemorates the liberation of slaves in the United States, 155 years ago, and which this year became a great day of vindication, supported by the wave of protests of recent years. weeks, the longest in half a century.

However, he tiptoed through racism and focused his message on the violent derivative, especially on the recent demolition of statues. “They threw that of Thomas Jefferson! They have decapitated one of Columbus! “He exclaimed,” they want to demolish our inheritance and dismantle the police. ” “If the Democrats win in November,” he warned, “the rioters will have power, nobody will be sure again.” Biden, he conceded, “is not a radical left,” but assured that “he is subject to it.”

The Republican is replicating the electoral formula of “law and order” with which Richard Nixon won the elections in 1968, also in the midst of social revolts. This Saturday also stirred the cultural war in line with national symbols. “We will never kneel on the ground during the national anthem [gesto de protesta] or before our great flag, “he emphasized. He then proposed new legislation whereby “whoever burns an American flag will spend a year in prison”, despite the fact that the Supreme Court ruled in 1989 that doing so is an act protected by the first amendment to the Constitution, which establishes the right to the expression freedoom.

He showed the showman’s streak when recounting what happened in his recent speech at the West Point Military Academy, when the cameras captured him taking a glass to drink water with both hands, unsure, and going down a ramp with very short steps, with fear to fall. He expanded for about 15 minutes, saying that he had had to greet the cadets 600 times in the sun, that he did not want to get his tie wet and justified his fragile descent from the stage for fear of slipping on the leather soles of his shoes.

“Can you imagine me falling in front of the cameras?” He asked. “I told him: General, there is no way I can lower this without falling on my ass!” He said, while parodying his strange steps from that day, to the enthusiasm of the public. “Then I called my wife and said, how did this go? And he said to me: “You are a trending topic.” And I: “Ah, I gave a very good speech.” And she said to me: No, they are saying that you may have Parkinson’s! ”. He also parodied his talks with Angela Merkel about NATO or his negotiations with Boeing executives.

And so they spent almost two hours of speech. At the exit, Robert Redman, a carpenter who had driven four hours from Kansas to see him in person for the first time, said: “I was delighted, he is completely real, everything he tells me comes to me.” He was convinced that in November he would win again. “That night in 2016, I went to sleep depressed because everyone said that Hillary Clinton was going to win, when I woke up, it was incredible,” he recalls. The shadow of the Democrat continues to plan for the rallies four years later. Before Trump’s speech, when one of the previous speakers mentioned her, the stadium chanted in unison: “To jail! To jail!”. At night, when it was over, protesters against Trump were still on the street.