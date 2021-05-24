Trump returns to New York amid criminal investigation against his companies



The former president temporarily returned to Trump Tower.

Photo: DOMINICK REUTER / AFP / Getty Images

The ex-president Donald trump He arrived in New York City, just days after it was reported that the investigations of his companies are now criminal investigations.

Last week, the attorney general Letitia james He reported that the civil inquiry into the Trump Organization was now a criminal investigation, in addition to joining forces with the Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

The former president had traveled to the Big Apple two weeks earlier, taking with him several boxes with documents, according to the Daily Mail, which this Monday revealed a new visit by the Republican to Trump Tower, although it is unknown how long he will be in the city.

The report highlights that a group of potential GOP presidential candidates plan to discuss the future of the party at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, located in Simi Valley, California.

The series will include a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Paul Ryan; the former vice president Mike pence –Who broke ties with former President Trump–, the former ambassador Nikki Haley; the former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, and the senator Tim Scott, the last two faithful allies of the ex-president.

The former president has been toying with the idea of ​​competing in 2024 and in an interview with his daughter-in-law Lara Trump said he was “more than sure” that he would join the presidential race.

The Republican currently resides in New Jersey, from where he leads his national movement and pushes his candidates towards the midterm election of 2022, in order to achieve positions in Congress.

Trump intends to lead several millionaire tax-collection events, as he did for his 2020 presidential campaign in the Hamptons.

There is concern among Republicans about the advancement of Trump’s movement, after the party lost the House in 2018, the White House in 2020 and the majority of the Senate in two runoff elections in Georgia in early 2021.

The former president will also restart his famous rallies, for which he sent repair your private plane, which he was unable to use during his stay at the White House.

Republican support for the former president is no longer as strong as it was a few months ago since 50% of his followers said they support the Republican Party more than they support Trump; while 44% said they support the former president more than the party, according to a poll by NBC News.