WASHINGTON, USA – President Donald Trump has returned to negative in the coronavirus test after one of his personal assistants who work with him tested positive, the White House reported Thursday.

“We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the US Loved Forces, who works at the White House, tested positive for coronavirus,” Hogan Gidley, deputy presidential spokesman said in a statement,

“Since then, the President and Vice President (Mike Pence) have been tested again and tested negative, and both are in good health,” added Gidley.

The information was initially revealed by CNN, who noted that the positive was notified to the president this Wednesday.

Personal assistants are part of elite military units stationed in the White House and often work closely with both the President and First Lady.

This is not the first case in the official residence, since in March one of the advisers to Vice President Pence tested positive for COVID-19.

Both Trump and Pence undergo weekly coronavirus examinations, as well as officials who interact with them daily.

The United States reached 1,227,430 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 73,095 deaths on Wednesday, according to an independent count by John Hopkins University.

The provisional balance of deceased -73,095- remains below the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths; but it has already surpassed the most optimistic calculations made by President Trump “a posteriori” of between 50,000 and 60,000 deaths.

This Sunday the president acknowledged that the total will be close to 100,000, at the same time that he defended the decision, already implemented by multiple states, to gradually eliminate confinement measures, although he admitted that it will cause some deaths.

At the beginning of the week, however, one of the models for predicting the evolution of the pandemic, that of the Institute of Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME) of the University of Washington, which the White House often looks at, He updated his calculations to forecast that by the beginning of August the crisis will have left more than 134,000 deaths in the United States. EFE