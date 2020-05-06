15 minutes. US President Donald Trump affirmed on Wednesday that his response team to COVID-19 will remain “indefinitely”, focused on security and economic openness. The statement was offered a day after announcing his intention to dismantle him and distribute his tasks to different federal agencies.

“The White House Coronavirus Task Force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, has done an excellent job of bringing together vastly complex resources that have set a high standard for the future.” This was stated by Trump on his Twitter account.

The crisis room is made up of renowned medical experts such as Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx. These, on more than one occasion, have distanced themselves from the president’s statements, even contradicting him.

“The working group will continue indefinitely to focus on security and opening up our country again. We can add or remove people, as appropriate,” he reported.

The announcement contrasts with what Trump himself pointed out this Tuesday, during the visit to a mask factory in Phoenix (Arizona). There, he noted, “Mike Pence and the task force have done a great job, but now we are thinking of a slightly different way (to respond).”

“And that way is security and reopening. And we will probably create a different group for that,” Trump added shortly after landing in the border state. It was his first departure from the White House since the end of March.

Trump has been eager to relax restrictions of social distancing to resume activity in the US, the current focus of the coronavirus pandemic. This, in view of the severe economic impact and against the recommendations of a large number of medical experts.

New projections

Shortly before the president’s words, Pence indicated that by the end of May or the beginning of June, the Government expects the scenario to be “very different”. That is, with the peak in the number of cases exceeded and more than half of the country’s states in the process of gradual de-escalation.

The decision to dismantle the crisis room was received with surprise, given that just a day earlier the prediction model for the evolution of the pandemic – which the White House often takes note of – updated its calculations. He predicted that by the beginning of August the crisis will have left more than 134,000 deaths in the United States.

More than half of the country’s states began to gradually withdraw confinement and mobility restriction measures, although cases continue to rise. The balance of deaths from the coronavirus exceeded 70,000 on Tuesday, with more than 1,200,000 confirmed cases.

That projection, from the University of Washington Institute of Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME), implies that the number of deaths from COVID-19 would almost double in the next three months compared to the current figure of more than 70,000 deaths.