May 5, 2020 | 3:04 pm

Donald Trump resumed his electoral campaign last weekend, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, on the way to the elections to be held in November.

On Sunday, he predicted a coronavirus vaccine for the end of 2020 and an “incredible” year 2021 regarding the economic recovery.

Trump insisted that he would not mind if another country developed the vaccine before investigators in the United States. “If it’s another country, I’ll take off my hat … I don’t care, I just want to get a vaccine that works,” he added.

Six months after the elections, the US president ignored the more than 67,600 deaths that the pandemic has left in the United States, a health crisis that has spread to the economy and that has shot unemployment claims to levels never seen before.

“I think we have saved millions of lives,” said the White House tenant during the virtual exchange with citizens broadcast live on Fox News, an event called “America Together: Get Back to Work.”

Trump insisted on his desire to allow the country’s activities to resume prudently but “as quickly as possible” and was optimistic about the economic prospects for next year.

The role of the press in the Trump campaign

To an express question about the reasons why he refuses to adopt a more presidential stance, the Republican billionaire stated that it was because of the attitude of the media.

The president called the press “hostile” and denounced an unprecedented “level of anger and hatred”.

He even said that journalists treat him worse than Abraham Lincoln, a rare mention of any of his predecessors.

Since coming to power, the Republican tycoon has never ceased to praise the qualities of the president who abolished slavery, usually to highlight his own virtues.

On Saturday he retweeted a message from one of his enthusiastic supporters that he Trump done “more for blacks than all other presidents combined.”

During a rally of Bell, after Trump remarked that he worshiped “Honest Abe”, the nickname given to Lincoln, someone in the crowd yelled “Honest Donald“

The usual enemies

Despite the fact that the Mexican government publicly thanked the United States for sending 211 fans, and considered him their friend, President Donald Trump does not seem to hesitate to remind his electoral base of the problems that his neighboring country faces.

Mexico is sadly experiencing very big CoronaVirus problems, and now California, get this, doesn’t want people coming over the Southern Border. A Classic! They are sooo lucky that I am their President. Border is very tight and the Wall is rapidly being built! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2020

Also in America, but at the South Pole, Trump holds political grudges.

The president of the United States denied on Tuesday that his government is linked to an alleged plot to overthrow the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, as he assured the previous day accusing two Americans.

“I have just been informed,” Trump told reporters on the White House lawn. “It has nothing to do with our government,” he added.

Maduro exposed two Americans detained by a failed “invasion” by sea of ​​Venezuela on Monday as Trump’s “members of security”. These are Luke Denman, 34, and Airan Berry, 41, according to the Chavista ruler, who showed his passports and other documents on state television.

In Asia, China is preparing for a likely revival of trade dispute. Trump said on April 30 that the phase 1 trade agreement with China was not a priority due to the pandemic; In addition, his government draws up a series of measures against the Asian nation for its handling of the epidemic.

With information from .