Trump resumes rallies from Ohio attacking “flood of illegal migrants”

The former president of the United States (USA) Donald Trump (2017-2021) drew this Saturday in Ohio a gloomy panorama in the country due to the immigration policies of his successor in office, Democrat Joe Biden, in the one baptized by the media as his "revenge tour".

The former president held the first rally of this tour before hundreds of his supporters in Wellington, in northeast Ohio. The act is seen as his return to political activity.

For this first event, Trump raised an issue that he knows gives him support among conservative voters: immigration and the situation on the border with Mexico.

As is customary for the former president, he launched a series of accusations without evidence to criminalize the undocumented who arrive in the United States.

“Only 5 months into the Biden Administration has been a complete and utter catastrophe. Crime is on the rise, murders are on the rise, Police departments are dismantled. Illegal aliens are entering our borders. No one has ever seen this, “he listed.

Criminalized immigrants

Trump assured in Ohio that drug cartels and human traffickers have returned to operate on the border with Mexico, unlike when he was in office.

“There is no more serious threat today than the crisis on our southern border, except maybe our elections“The former president lamented. He also accused Biden of having dismantled” the US defenses at the border “and of having instigated” a flood of illegal migrants. “

In the act, in the style of the innumerable rallies he gave during his presidency and his 2 electoral campaigns, there was no shortage of the typical paraphernalia with hats and red shirts, and posters with the slogan “Save America” ​​(Save America), adopted by the ex-president since he left the White House.

Trump recalled that next Wednesday he will travel to the border with Mexico. He also assured that the vice president of the country Kamala Harris visited the border on Friday only because he had announced that he was going to go.

The situation on the border with Mexico has exploded for Biden in the first months of his presidency due to the massive arrival of undocumented immigrants, which set records from March to May.

Biden entrusted Harris with the management of immigration and the mission of coordinating with the countries of the Northern Triangle of Central America to contain the arrival of undocumented immigrants to the southern border.

Other decisions

Trump defended his policies, such as the US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and the nuclear pact with Iran. Even the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the renegotiation of a new trade agreement with Mexico and Canada, the T-MEC, to replace NAFTA.

He also reiterated his unfounded accusations that there was electoral fraud in the November presidential elections. He lashed out at postal suffrage, which was essential amid the pandemic, and claimed that Democrats took advantage of COVID-19 to win the vote.

New more public phase

With this rally in Ohio, which lasted an hour and a half, Trump resumed electoral-style events – since he is former president – to fulfill his promise to get revenge on the Republicans who voted in favor of holding his second impeachment in the Senate for the assault on the Capitol on January 6.

In fact, The objective of this Saturday’s act of Trump was to tuck in one of his former aides in the White House Max Miller, which challenges legislator Anthony Gonzalez for a seat in an Ohio district in next year’s Republican primary.

Gonzalez was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for the attack on Capitol Hill.

And Trump was dispatched at ease against him. He called him a bad person, “not respected” in Washington DC, a “phony” Republican, and a “disgrace” for Ohio.

Apart from his desire for revenge, this Saturday’s rally and other events that he has scheduled soon are seen as a strategy to consolidate as leader of the Republican Party. There he continues to be the most popular figure among his voter base.

Upcoming events

Trump spoke after Miller himself and 2 of his stalwarts did, House legislators Jim Jordan and Marjorie Taylor Greene, linked to the QAnon conspiracy movement.

The former president is well aware of the effectiveness of the rallies after his 2016 campaign. It drew masses of supporters across the country and boosted his political career.

As soon as the event begins, warned that Republicans want to regain control of the 2 houses of Congress in the 2022 mid-term elections. And in 2024, the White House, although it did not specify if it will be presented.

Since his departure from power, the only political events Trump has appeared at have been the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in February and an event before members of the Republican Party in North Carolina in early June.

This rally in Ohio marks the beginning of a new, more public phase for Trump. He plans to have another one in Florida on the weekend of July 4, Independence Day.. In addition, next Wednesday he will visit the border to protest Biden’s immigration management.

His return to the spotlight comes when the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office (New York) is considering filing criminal charges against his family business, the Trump Organization, for possible tax fraud, insurance and other crimes.