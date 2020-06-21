TULSA, Oklahoma, USA (AP) – President Donald Trump made his return to the stage on Saturday and declared that « the silent majority is stronger than ever », but what was supposed to be a show of political verve was characterized by thousands of empty and new places coronavirus cases among your campaign team staff.

After ignoring the health warnings, Trump carried out his first political act in 110 days in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which was one of the largest indoor meetings in the world during the coronavirus pandemic that has left more than 120,000 in the United States. dead and 40 million unemployed in addition to disrupting the president’s re-election campaign.

In the hours leading up to the event, the crowd was considerably smaller than expected, and aides to the campaign team canceled plans for Trump to deliver a speech in an outdoor space first. Approximately a third of the seats were empty during their indoor performance.

Trump tried to explain the size of the crowd: he blamed the press for declaring « don’t go, don’t go, don’t do anything » and insisted that there were protesters outside « doing bad things ». However, small groups of protesters gathered before the political act were behaving peacefully and Tulsa police reported only one arrest on Saturday afternoon.

« We started our campaign, » Trump said when he took the stage. « The silent majority is stronger than ever. »

Just hours before the event, the campaign team revealed that six staff members helping to prepare for the event had tested positive for coronavirus. Campaign team communications director Tim Murtaugh said « quarantine procedures were put in place immediately » and that none of those affected or who had close contact with them would attend the event.

The news about those infections was released shortly before Trump’s trip to Oklahoma and the president angered his aides because the information had been made public, according to two White House and campaign team officials who requested anonymity because they were not authorized. to make public statements about private conversations.

More than three months had passed since Trump carried out a campaign act. Back then, the unemployment rate was 3.5%. The number of coronavirus cases was estimated at 91. Now, the unemployment rate is 13.3%. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 2.2 million and there are at least 119,000 confirmed deaths from the disease.

Outrage at the legal system’s treatment of blacks and other minorities erupted in protests across the country, sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. Barely a quarter of Americans say the country is headed in the right direction.

Trump understands what is at stake and was determined to return to his signature campaign events. The president dismissed complaints that bringing so many people indoors created a risk of spreading the virus, saying they were for political purposes.