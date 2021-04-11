Trump repeats false theories to McConnell

In an event of the Republican National Committee, former President Donald Trump repeated to his donors the falsehood that he had won the November elections and openly criticized the leader of the Republican minority in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, for having “allowed” the certification to happen. of the electoral results on January 6, an event that was interrupted by the strong disturbances in the Capitol encouraged by the president himself and that caused the death of five people.

Trump generally offended several Republicans, especially those who voted in favor of impeachment against him for inciting insurrection that day, but especially attacked the senator from Kentucky, whom he insulted.

“If it had been (Chuck) Schumer (the Democratic leader in the Upper House) instead of this fool Mitch McConnell, he would never have allowed it to happen. They would have fought ”, he expressed.

During much of the speech, the former president spared no words or time to lash out at McConnell, including in personal terms and even his family, while the participants applauded, The Washington Post reported.

“I hired your wife. Did you ever say thank you? ”Trump said, referring to Elaine Chao, who served as Secretary of Transportation during his administration. After the events of January 6, Chao resigned, so this Saturday he also did not escape the attacks of the former president. “She suffered a lot,” he said sarcastically.

On February 13, after the final result of the second impeachment trial against Trump and despite having voted in favor of his acquittal, McConnell gave a powerful speech in which he classified Trump as the main person responsible for the attack on the Capitol.

Trump, for his part, has blamed McConnell for losing the Republican majority in the Senate and said that senators who support him will not win an election again.