Trump repairs his private Boeing 757 plane to travel to rallies



Former President Trump announced that he will soon use his private plane again.

Photo: DANIEL SLIM / AFP / Getty Images

The ex-president Donald trump he says that “many people” have asked him about his private plane, a Boeing 757, which he stopped using during his stay at the White House, for security reasons.

The Republican, about to restart his tours for rallies, said that he will return to use the ship that was parked upstate New York, where it is in the process of being repaired.

“Many people have asked about the beautiful Boeing 757 that became so iconic during the Trump rallies.”, he stated in his new messaging platform. “It was effectively kept in storage in upstate New York, as I was not allowed to use it during my presidency.”

He said he would use the ship “sometime” by the end of the year.

“It will soon be taken to a Louisiana service facility for job completion, inspection and upgrade of Rolls-Royce engines, and paint work.”, he indicated. “When it is complete, it will be better than ever and will be used again in the next rallies.”

The ex-president moved his temporary residence to New Jersey, where he is expected to advance his plans to boost the “Save America” movement by collecting taxes among millionaires on the East Coast.

About his rallies, the Republican told One America News that he is planning mobilizations in Florida, North Carolina Y Ohio, but he anticipated that he would soon publish a calendar of events.

Trump has been active in the reordering of the Republican Party since the defeat in the 2020 elections with the intention that his candidates prevail in the intermediate race of 2022, both in governorships and in Congress.

Among Republicans there is division over support the vision of the former president or give his party a twist, but the political strength of the ex-president was made clear when one of his followers, the representative Elise stefanik (New York) to replace Liz cheney (Wyoming), as the chairwoman of the Republican Conference of the Republican Party, the third most important position in Congress.

Stefanik reinforces Trump’s position among Republican congressmen, which includes House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (California).

The former president has said that he is “more than sure” to participate in the 2024 elections, but he continues to play with the idea of ​​”analyzing it”, also depending on how his followers advance in strategic positions.

Republican leaders are between a rock and a hard place, as for the first time since 2019, 50% of his followers said they support the Republican Party more than they support Trump; while 44% said they support the former president more than the partyaccording to an NBC News poll.