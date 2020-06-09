After two weeks of massive anti-racist protests, the Democratic opposition group of African-Americans presented Monday in the United States Congress a bill to end police brutality, which was immediately rejected by President Donald Trump.

“This year we have seen the lowest crime numbers on record in the country’s history, and now Democrats on the radical left want to underfund and abandon our police. Sorry, but I want LAW AND ORDER“The president tweeted against the opposition’s first federal political initiative since the protests began.

Soon after, while the probable opposition presidential candidate, Joe Biden, arrived in Houston to dismiss the remains of George Floyd, the African-American killed by police in Minneapolis two weeks ago, Trump received references from the police forces at the White House.

“99 percent (of the police) are great people. The Police are doing a wonderful job. We are going to talk about some ideas on how we can make it better and how we can do it if possible in a much kinder way, “he told reporters, according to the DPA news agency.

Like Trump, the Republican minority leader in the lower house of Congress, Kevin McCarthy, condemned the opposition bill and He equated limitations on the use of police force with a financial cut.

“THANKS to police officers across the country who put on uniforms every day and honor their oath. Democrats want to take funds away from them, but Republicans will never turn their backs on them,” he tweeted.

The proposal

But the opposition bill does not talk about underfinancing the police forces Nor does it go as far as the resolution passed yesterday by the Minneapolis City Council that promised to “dismantle” the Police Department.

He proposes to create a national “police record” base, prohibit the tactic of hanging a detainee, end regulations that prevent police bodies from suing, make the use of body cameras mandatory for officers across the country, and prohibit the use of military weapons by police officers.

In addition, it includes an initiative that already has a sanction from the House of Representatives, dominated by the opposition majority, to turning lynching into a federal hate crime.

Looking at November

Joe Biden

Parallel to this electoral tone confrontation between the President and the Democratic Party, especially former Vice President Biden, the opposition is going through an internal of its own among the most moderate leaders, as the favorite to become a presidential candidate, and the sectors closest to the activists who are leading the protests and calling for deeper changes.

For example, yesterday, the Minneapolis City Council passed a resolution pledging to “dismantle” the Police Department and create “an alternative community-led security model.”

“In Minneapolis and in cities in the United States it is clear that our police system is not keeping communities safe. Our efforts at gradual reform failed. Period, “explained the council president, Lisa Bender, after receiving the approval of a special majority of nine votes, which guarantees that the mayor will not be able to veto it.

“Our commitment is to do whatever it takes to ensure the safety of every member of our community and tell the truth: the Minneapolis police are not doing that. Our commitment is to end the police as we know it and to recreate public security systems that really protect us, “added Bender, without giving details on what this new police will be like.

After this historic decision, which was applauded on the streets among the protesters, Biden’s election campaign clarified today that he does not support the request to underfund the police forces, As requested by the movement Black Lives Matter, one of the visible faces of the protests these days.

“As his criminal justice proposal a few months ago made clear, the (former) vice president Biden doesn’t think police should be underfunded. He listens and shares the deep pain and frustration of those calling for change, and seeks to ensure that justice is done and stop this terrible fraud, “campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement, quoted by CNN. .

For days, Trump tries to identify Biden with the most radical calls for the protests and confront that image of himself as “the president of law and order,” as is often described on Twitter.

Despite the clarification of the Biden campaign, who met with Floyd’s family in Houston today, the Trump campaign questioned the statement, saying “until Americans hear it from Joe Biden in person, there is no way of knowing what he really stands for. “

The protests continue

While electoral tension dominated Washington in Minneapolis, Minnesota, claims for justice still dominate the public scene.

The judge handling the case, Jeannice Reding, awarded today an unconditional bail of $ 1.25 million or one million with conditions for the policeman who suffocated Floyd, Derek Chauvin.

The mourning of the black community and much of the city today moved in part to Houston, Texas, the place where Floyd was born and where he will be buried tomorrow Tuesday with his mother.

Earlier, family, friends, and leaders like Biden moved to that city’s Prayer Fountain church to bid farewell to Floyd’s remains throughout the afternoon, a ceremony that saw endless queues of people pass through the hallway central of the temple to the altar, where the coffin was located.