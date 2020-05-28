Washington, United States.

The President of United States, Donald Trump, expressed his condolences on Thursday for the “very sad” milestone of the 100,000 deaths by coronavirus in the country, after his silence on the matter provoked criticism.

“We have just reached a very sad milestone with deaths by coronavirus pandemic arriving to 100,000″, wrote Trump on Twitter, about 16 hours after the number of deaths from the covid-19 exceed that threshold according to the count of the Johns Hopkins University, a national benchmark.

“To all the families and friends of the deceased, I want to extend my sincere condolences and love for all that you are big persons they signified and represent. God be with you! “He added.

The death toll in United States, 1.7 million infections confirmed, it is by far the highest of any nation, and Trump has been accused of responding late to the pandemic.

Trump has repeatedly said that any death from covid-19 it is tragic. But he has been singled out for appearing more concerned about economic devastation of the country than for comforting American families torn apart by the loss of loved ones.

He has also been criticized for presenting overly optimistic predictions about the final countdown of deaths, just to quickly get on contradiction with the numbers that do not stop growing.

On Wednesday, as many American politicians, including the likely Democratic Party presidential candidate, Joe Biden, expressed their pain at the somber landmark, Trump Tweeting nonstop on other topics.

Between Wednesday night and his Thursday morning tweet in recognition of the 100,000 dead, the president published more than 40 messages on a variety of topics, but none on the victims of the covid-19.

The Democrats They attacked the President for appearing insensitive to the scale of the drama.

“The day that United States reached the 100,000 deaths by covid-19 pandemic, Trump He shares a message describing himself as “the best president in our history.” its vanity is nauseating, “Congressman Don Beyer tweeted.

See: New York Mayor Unveils Reopening Details

Biden, almost certainly contender for Trump in the race for White House in November, it reacted quickly when the number of whats 100,000 dead with a video message to the bereaved.

“There are moments in our history so bleak and heartbreaking that are always fixed in each of our hearts as shared pain. Today is one of those times, “Biden said Wednesday.

“Receive some comfort from the fact that we all grieve with you,” he added.

.