Trump receives $ 65,000 in pension



Former President Trump receives the pension funds.

Photo: Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

The ex-president Donald trump He has received $ 65,600 in pension payments since leaving office, but has several thousand available by 2021.

The information was revealed by Business Insider, which obtained confirmation from the General Services Administration that the former president was receiving the money as part of his pension.

It was added that the Republican has $ 221,400 available for in 2021, because the former presidents are entitled to those funds.

During his government, Trump donated at least $ 1.3 million of his presidential salary to different areas of government during his four years in office, such as education.

The check for the last quarter of 2019 of the ex-president was donated to the efforts of his administration against the coronavirus.

The White House spokeswoman, Stephanie grisham, indicated that $ 100,000 dollars they were endorsed by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The law protecting an income for former presidents was passed in 1958, as a response to former President Harry Truman’s financial problems, to “maintain dignity” after the office they held.

The former president has lost at least $ 200 million of his fortune in the last five years.

“Trump’s net worth dropped to $ 2.3 billion”, indicates a report by Bloomberg News, which establishes that the former president’s fortune was $ 3 billion when he arrived at the White House.

The analysis indicates that the two political trials he faced, as well as the invasion of the Capitol, considered as a consequence of his speech, are some of the reasons that have impacted the finances of the Republican.

However, a later Forbes report notes that the former official’s fortune shows signs of recovery in the last year, since it went from $ 2,100 million to $ 2,400 million.

That represents an increase of $ 300 million in one year, in the same period in which millions of Americans lost their jobs and saw their income reduced in the face of the pandemic of COVID-19.

Despite this increase in his fortune, the former president has not managed to recover the amount he had in 2016, when the first billionaire president of the United States was elected and reported a fortune of $ 3.7 billion.

The Republican’s finances are under investigation by the Manhattan prosecutor, Cyrus Vance, who managed to obtain the endorsement of the Supreme Court to review the tax and financial reports of the former president.

Trump has been questioned for not wanting to make his tax reports public, increasing suspicions that he has received funds irregularly.

Michael Cohen, who was the former president’s personal lawyer, cooperates in that investigation and said that his former boss “would not have good news”.