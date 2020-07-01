© Provided by Agencia .

US President Donald Trump received a report by US Intelligence in late February that claimed that Russia had offered rewards to Taliban-linked militias in exchange for killing international coalition forces in Afghanistan, media reported. local this Tuesday.

This new revelation, published by CNN and The New York Times, comes after the White House denied that Trump had received information on the matter and played down the conclusions of the intelligence community by ensuring that his data is dubious.

One of the officials quoted by The New York Times assures that the president received the information specifically on February 27, while another source estimates that it was « at the end of February »; and CNN estimates it was sometime in the spring.

Trump allegedly does not usually go in person to the daily sessions of the Intelligence services and often does not pay attention to that information when it is given to him in writing, as reported by local media on several occasions.

This same weekend, the president assured that he had not been informed about the alleged Russian actions and urged The New York Times to reveal « his anonymous source. »

On Friday, The New York Times revealed that US Intelligence had concluded months ago that Russia secretly offered money to Taliban-linked militias in exchange for killing international coalition forces and US soldiers.

In total, 20 Americans were killed in combat in Afghanistan last year, but it is unclear whether any cases could have been linked to this plot.

Speaking to Efe on Tuesday, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman explained that intelligence reports on Russia and the Taliban are being evaluated, but assured that « to date, the Defense Department has no evidence to corroborate the recent accusations. found in « press reports.

« Anyway, » added Hoffman, « we always take the security of our forces in Afghanistan and around the world with the utmost seriousness, and therefore continually take steps to avoid harm from possible threats. »

The Kremlin has denied the allegations, while the Taliban told Efe on Sunday that they have never received military aid from other countries, including Russia, during the two decades of conflict.

The United States and Russia maintain conflicting positions on many current conflicts and have come to clash hard, for example, in Syria, but Trump has opted for a more friendly policy with Moscow than his predecessors.

The United States and the Taliban signed a peace agreement last February that foresees the complete withdrawal within 14 months of the international troops stationed in Afghanistan, but talks between the insurgents and the Kabul government are still pending.

