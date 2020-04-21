US President Donald Trump announced on Monday night on Twitter that he will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration to the United States.

“In light of the attack by the invisible enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American citizens, I will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration to the United States!” Said the US president in his official profile.

April 21, 2020

