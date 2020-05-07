United States President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he could report in a week or two whether China is meeting its obligations under the Phase 1 trade agreement that the two countries signed in January before the coronavirus spread. Worldwide.

Trump, whose administration is weighing punitive actions against Beijing for its early handling of the virus outbreak as economic damage increases, said he was “watching closely” whether China would honor its commitments to increase purchases of US goods. under the trade agreement.

He said China was buying a large amount of US agricultural products, but questioned whether the purchases were at the levels necessary to meet the agreement’s commitments on US agricultural and manufactured goods, energy and services.

“I’ll be able to report in a week or two about – not just with farmers, but also with many other industries,” Trump said.

“They understand that they have a deal and we hope they get it and we’ll see.” Maybe they will. Maybe not. Let’s find out, “added Trump.

Under the trade agreement, China agreed to increase its purchases of US goods. from the 2017 baseline at $ 200 billion in two years, with nearly $ 77 billion on the rise in purchases in the first year and $ 123 billion in the second year. But the health crisis hit Chinese demand hard, and its economy is only beginning to recover.

Trump’s promise to control Chinese purchases of American products comes as both sides face the origins of the new coronavirus, which has infected more than a million people in the United States. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the pathogen emerged from a laboratory in China.

“The relationship that seemed to have developed between the two countries during their trade talks is now only a distant memory,” the state-controlled China Daily wrote in an editorial Thursday.

“Despite the positive outcome of those discussions and the constructive interaction that the negotiations incubated, it is Washington’s dirty policy of always blaming China that has discouraged the world’s two largest economies from standing shoulder to shoulder to fight the contagion, even though it is a common enemy.

Washington has pledged to start negotiations with Beijing on a Phase 2 trade deal that addresses government subsidies and the thorniest issues of technology transfer, but there has been no effort to start these talks since the coronavirus has blocked much of the US economy

US officials They have said they are weighing up actions against China, including possible tariffs and moves to move supply chains out of China.

Asked about this at a White House briefing, Trump said, “We are in the midst of some very big things, so I don’t want to talk about it now.”

But comments by White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday highlighted an increasingly deep gap between Washington and Beijing.

“Right now it is a relationship of disappointment and frustration because the president has said how frustrated he is that some of China’s decisions put the lives of Americans at risk,” McEnany said.

The China Daily editorial urged Washington to step back from a confrontational stance.

"It doesn't have to be that way, though," he said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Additional reporting by Ryan Woo in Beijing; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler and Leslie Adler)