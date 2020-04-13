WASHINGTON, Apr 13 (.) – President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee raised more than $ 212 million during the first three months of the year, the CNR said Monday.

The committee’s statement on fundraising suggests that the Trump campaign continues to fatten its coffers despite the national health crisis that is affecting the lives of Americans and shutting down large parts of the local economy.

The Trump campaign and CNR fundraising committees raised more than $ 63 million in March, the month the new coronavirus outbreak accelerated, prompting state and local authorities to ask millions of Americans to stay at home.

CNR and Trump’s campaign committees have more than $ 240 million in cash, the statement said.

He also indicated that the fundraising is helping to finance his operations on the ground, which are now being done entirely online.

(Report by Jason Lange; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)