Trump raises to 100 thousand the number of Americans who could die from coronavirus. United States President Donald Trump said Sunday that he now believes as many as 100,000 Americans could die from the coronavirus pandemic after the death toll exceeded his previous estimates, but said he is confident that a vaccine will be developed by the end of year.

Miami World / .

Trump alternated during a two-hour open virtual debate broadcast on the FOX News channel between forecasting a rapid recovery of the US economy and blaming the spread of the pandemic on China, where the disease is believed to have originated.

COVID-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus has affected over 1.1 million people in the United States and killed more than 67,000, giving rise to the closure of wide sectors of society, including most schools and many companies.

“We are going to lose between 75,000-80,000 and 100,000 people. That’s a horrible thing, ”said Trump, who until Friday had said he expected fewer than 100,000 Americans to die and had previously spoken of between 60,000 and 70,000.

About half of the country’s states have taken at least the first steps toward misconduct, as the daily number of new COVID-19 cases has begun to decline or stabilize, with many citizens mobilizing to demand relief. of restrictions that have plummeted the economy.

“We cannot remain closed as a country (or) there will be no country left,” Trump said.

In an evaluation that clashes with that of some public health experts, Trump said he believes that by the end of the year there will be a vaccine against COVID-19.

“I think we will have a vaccine by the end of the year. Doctors would say, well, you shouldn’t say that, “Trump said. “I will say what I think. (…) I think we will have a vaccine sooner rather than later. ”

Many medical experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s leading infectious disease expert, have warned that the vaccine is likely still a year to 18 months away.

Trump, who has been criticized for failing to react faster earlier this year to stop the spread of the disease, tried to tone down the criticism by blaming China.

He said China made a “horrible mistake” without specifying what it consisted of or providing specific evidence for its claim.

Previously, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said there is “a significant amount of evidence” that COVID-19 came out of a Chinese laboratory, but did not dispute the conclusion of the US intelligence services that it was not created. by man.