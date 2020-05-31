The President of the United States, Donald Trump, criticized this Saturday the protesters who protested yesterday in front of the White House, in the heat of the wave of concentrations throughout the country against police violence against African-Americans, considering that they were going to “cause problems”.

“The so-called ‘protesters” professionally led at the White House had little to do with the memory of George Floyd. They were there just to cause trouble. The Secret Service (in charge of security at the White House) handled them easily. Tonight, I understand, there is MAGIC NIGHT (Make America Great Again, Trump’s electoral slogan) in the WHITE HOUSE ??? ”, he tweeted.

He remarked that the participants in the protests are “Organized Groups that have nothing to do with George Floyd. Sad!”.

Protests against police brutality and riots have spread across the United States. after last Monday, a black man, George Floyd, died at the hands of police when he was arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Last night in Washington, a demonstration in front of the White House that started out as peaceful led to skirmishes with police and Secret Service agents and the throwing of stones and other objects at the presidential mansion.

In a tweet thread, Trump praised the work of the Secret Service: “Great job last night at the White House for the Secret Service. They were not only completely professional, but great. I was inside, I saw all the movements, and I couldn’t have felt safer. They let the ‘protesters’ scream and shout what they wanted. ”

“But when someone is greeted with the most aggressive dogs, and the most threatening weapons I have ever seen. That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least. Many Secret Service agents are waiting for action. “We put young people on the front line, sir, they love it, and good practice.” As you saw last night, they were great and very professional. They never let it get out of hand. Thank you, “he added.

The president ended his message by criticizing Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, “who is always looking for money and help, but who did not leave the D.C. Police (District of Columbia) get involved. “It is not his job.” Nice!”.

During the day on Friday, the president published a controversial tweet that many understood as a threat to the protesters: “These THUGS are disgracing the memory of George Floyd, and I will not let this happen. I just spoke to Governor (of Minnesota) Tim Walz and I told him that the Army is with him. Any difficulties and we will take over but when the looting starts, the shooting starts, ”he wrote.

That message was interpreted in some sectors as a threat to the participants in the incidents and even Twitter tagged it explaining that it “failed to comply” with its rules “relating to glorifying violence”, although it maintained it because “it may be in the public interest” to remain accessible .

The phrase “when the looting begins, the shooting begins”, included in Trump’s tweet, is the same one used in 1967 by the then Miami Police Chief, Walter Headley, to defend the repression of the disturbances in neighborhoods of African-American majority during the civil rights movement.

