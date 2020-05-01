The President of United States, Donald Trump, once again called attention to the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil. Two days after saying that there is a serious outbreak in the country, Trump said the number of deaths in Brazil is “very high” and on a vertical trajectory.

It was the third time in the last three days that the American, considered by the Bolsonaro government as the main ally in the international political scene, spoke spontaneously about the spread of the virus in the country. This time, Trump related the situation in Brazil with that of Sweden, a country that the American has already said is paying a “high price” for not imposing isolation like other Europeans.

“You compare deaths in Sweden with Denmark, Finland and Norway. You know, I hate to say that, but deaths are substantially very high in Sweden (…). In Brazil it is very high. If you look at the that is happening graphically, is very, very high, is almost vertical, isn’t it Debora (Birx)? Very vertical, “said Trump about the deaths in Brazil.

The president used the expression “straight up”, which in translation means “direct” or “straight”, which suggests that he refers to a vertical trajectory in the number of deaths in the country.

“The president of Brazil is a friend of mine, a good man, but they are having a difficult time, they are going for (immunity from) herd, Sweden is going for herd. When they say herd, in Sweden in particular, you can go to bars, to certain places, a lot of people say that the prime minister doesn’t have to say ‘stay in your apartments’, people are staying, they are not leaving (…) but the number of deaths is huge in Sweden, compared to countries around the country that have made strong stoppages. It’s a big difference, “said the American president.

Trump criticized Sweden on Twitter for not imposing strict isolation measures like that of neighbors. “Despite reports to the contrary, Sweden is paying a lot for its decision not to make blockades. Currently, 2,462 people have died there, far more than neighboring countries in Norway (207), Finland (206) or Denmark (443 ). The United States made the right decision! “Wrote Trump on the social network.

In recent months, Trump has been questioned by journalists about the position of Jair Bolsonaro, who is an ally, in the pandemic. The American avoids criticism of Bolsonaro, who internationally has been singled out by analysts and foreign media as one of the worst leaders in conducting the response to the crisis.

Since Tuesday, the tone of the American has been different in relation to Brazil and he has demonstrated that the information he receives about the country is not positive, without deepening in any way his assessment of the Brazilian situation.

The USA is currently the global epicenter of the pandemic, with more than 1 million cases confirmed and 60 thousand deaths. Like Bolsonaro, Trump was slow to articulate at the federal level a response to the crisis, leaving the conduct of isolation measures initially to governors. On March 16, however, the American president began to defend the plan of federal guidelines for closing trade, schools and social distance.

On Tuesday, Trump asked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis if he wanted to “cut” flights from Brazil to help contain the coronavirus. “Not necessarily,” said the governor. “If you need to, let us know,” Trump said to the governor, suggesting that he could stop flights from Brazil if necessary.

After that, the Brazilian government made backstage moves to undo a possible bad impression within the US government on the pandemic situation and avoid blocking flights. The Embassy of Brazil in Washington sent a letter to the Florida government and made contacts with the White House and the National Security Council. The American Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, also cooled the temperature in the relationship with Brazil and even talked about increasing the number of flights.

The next day, Trump said that Brazil “is going through a difficult time” when speaking with business leaders at the White House and, on Thursday, made the relationship with Sweden.

For the political scientist and researcher at Harvard University Hussein Kalout, Trump’s tone when referring to Brazil shows that the country is not a strategic priority for the United States. “If Brazil were indeed a country that was part of the front page of American priorities, Trump would not have said that. The dimension of his gaze on Brazil does not operate as often as Brazil looks at the northern hemisphere,” says Kalout.

