Trump qualifies as “political persecution” criminal accusation against his company and affirms that this will make him “stronger”



Former President Trump held his rally in Florida, despite requests to suspend it.

Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui / .

Far from assuming any responsibility, the former president Donald trump described as a “political persecution” the criminal accusations of fraud against his company, the Trump Organization, and its financial directives, Allen weisselberg.

The former president led a controversial rally in Sarasota, Florida, amid the problems facing the entity due to the collapse in Champlain Towers, in Surfside, and the request to suspend his event.

However, the Republican did not lose that forum to respond in person to the accusations made by New York prosecutors last Thursday.

“They have mobilized all the powers of the government to persecute me, my family, my wonderful employees and my company solely for political reasons,” he said.

The former president considered the performance of the Manhattan District Attorney’s team dictatorial and “communist”, Cyrus Vance, and the attorney general of New York, Letitia james, who carry out the investigations that led to the first accusations.

“It is reminiscent of a communist dictatorship directed at its political opponents (sic),” Trump told his supporters. “(Because they are) fabricating charges to try to silence them, abusing the justice system and leaking information daily to the press, to participate in a flagrant murder of characters.”

Following a grand jury review, the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Weisselberg, faced indictments last Thursday for a fraud scheme in the first degree, as recorded in court documents.

The accusations would have occurred between March 2005 and June 2021, indicates the document signed by the Manhattan District Attorney Vance, whose team began the investigation in 2019, almost in parallel with an investigation by the experts led by prosecutor James.

“[Integraron] a scheme that constituted ongoing systematic conduct with the intention of defrauding more than one person and obtaining property from more than one person under fraudulent pretenses, representations and promises, “says the indictment, which details that the bonds to Weisselberg and others executives were made “off the books”, in addition to having falsified some reports.

When prosecutors were questioned about a possible accusation against former President Trump, the response was that the investigation continues and the release of the first two charges would be the beginning.

“Insensitive” event

A Washington Examiner report indicated that former President Trump rejected the Florida governor’s request, Ron DeSantis, of postponing a campaign rally in Florida, due to the collapse of the building in Surfside, where 124 people are still missing.

“The base loves the president. But they also love Ron. It is a confrontation at the moment, ”a source told that newspaper.

Before starting his rally on Saturday, Truimp told Newsmax – one of his favorite outlets – that he had spoken with DeSantis, to whom he allegedly “suggested” staying in Miami.

“He is working very hard. He’s doing a very good job. It should be there. I said, ‘You should be there, this is not that important to you,’ “Trump said.

On Thursday, during the president’s visit Joe biden to the disaster area, where he met with authorities and victims’ families, DeSantis made his priorities clear and thanked the Democrat for the prompt help that the entity has received.