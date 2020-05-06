Washington, United States.

The American President, Donald trump, He affirmed this Wednesday that his response team to COVID-19 it will remain “indefinitely” with its focus on security and economic openness, just a day after announcing its intention to dismantle it and distribute its tasks to different federal agencies.

“The Working Group of the coronavirus of the White House, led by Vice President Mike Pence, has done an excellent job bringing together highly complex resources that have set a high standard for others to follow in the future, “he said. Trump on his Twitter account.

The crisis room is made up of renowned medical experts such as Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, who on more than one occasion have distanced themselves from the president’s statements, even contradicting him.

“The Working Group will continue indefinitely to focus on Security and Openness in our country again. We can add or remove people, as appropriate,” he reported.

The announcement contrasts with what Trump himself pointed out this Tuesday, during a visit to a mask factory in Phoenix (Arizona), where he noted that “Mike Pence and the task force have done a great job, but now we are thinking about a slightly different way (of responding). “

“And that way is security and reopening. And we will probably create a different group for that,” he added. Trump shortly after landing in the border state, on his first exit from the White House since late March.

Social distancing restrictions in the US

Trump has been eager to relax the restrictions of social distancing to resume activity in USA, the current focus of the coronavirus pandemic, given the severe economic impact and against the recommendations of a large number of medical experts.

Shortly before the president’s words, Pence had indicated that by the end of May or the beginning of June, the Government expects the scenario to be “very different” from the current one, with the peak in the number of cases already exceeded and more than half of the country’s states in the process of gradual de-escalation.

The decision to dismantle the centralized crisis room was received with surprise, given that just a day earlier the model for predicting the evolution of the pandemic that the White House often sets had updated its calculations to forecast that by the beginning of August the crisis will have left more than 134,000 deaths in the US.

More than half of the country’s states have begun to gradually withdraw confinement and mobility restriction measures despite the fact that cases continue to rise, and the death toll from the coronavirus Tuesday exceeded 70,000, with more than 1,200,000 confirmed cases.

That projection, from the University of Washington Institute of Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME), implies that the number of deaths per COVID-19 it would almost double in the next three months from the current figure of more than 70,000 deaths.

