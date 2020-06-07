A protester interacts with Sheriff deputies standing guard as protesters march during a demonstration as part of the continuing reaction to the death of George Floyd in Los Angeles, California, USA, 06 June 2020. . / EPA / ETIENNE LAURENT

(.I0499 /)

Washington, June 7 . .- US President Donald Trump went so far as to propose the deployment of 10,000 military personnel in the streets of Washington and other cities to contain protests against racism, according to local media that they quote a government official.

Trump made that proposal during a heated debate in the Oval Office of the White House last Monday, just after a night of riots in the US capital.

At that meeting, the president insisted on the need to immediately deploy the troops; But Defense Secretary Mark Esper, the head of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, and Attorney General William Barr objected and opposed that idea, according to CBS.

However, in an attempt to satisfy Trump, Esper and Milley used a call with the nation’s governors that same Monday to ask them to mobilize National Guard reservists in their states.

On the same day, the Pentagon ordered 1,600 active-duty military personnel to be deployed around Washington in case it was necessary to send them to the protest area, after moving them from North Carolina and New York.

Those deployed included members of the 82nd Infantry Corps Division, one of the most prestigious in the United States. and known for having played a central role in the battle for the landing of Normandy, during World War II.

Finally, Esper ordered the withdrawal of all troops and on Wednesday, at a press conference, rejected the use of active soldiers to contain the wave of protests, in an open signal of disagreement with Trump.

At all times, the US president has promised a heavy hand and this Sunday he reiterated on Twitter his objective of establishing “law and order”, at the same time that he attacked activists who ask to withdraw the funds from the police.

This Saturday, in the USA Tens of thousands of people took to the streets to protest racism against African Americans.

The protests erupted after the death on May 25 in the Minneapolis of the African American George Floyd, who for almost nine minutes agonized prostrate on the ground while a white agent pressed his knee against his neck, a scene recorded on video and that has sparked outrage throughout the country.

The protests have already taken place in more than 650 cities in the 50 states of the country.