Trump promotes the revival of the economy on television. President Donald Trump insisted on Sunday from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC on the revival of the economy while preserving health. He considers that “both can be satisfied”.

Miami World / AP

Some states gradually lifted confinement restrictions while protecting people from the coronavirus pandemic that has left more than 60,000 dead in the United States.

The president, answering questions from Americans in a virtual forum from the Lincoln Memorial, acknowledged valid fears on both sides of the problem. Some worry about getting sick, while others suffer unemployment.

But even though Trump increased his prognosis of deaths in the country to a total of 80,000 or 90,000 —about 20,000 more than he had said a few weeks ago_, he hinted at the urgency of reviving the US economy, stating “we must reopen our country “

“We must open it again safely, but as quickly as possible,” said the president.

After more than a month of being locked up in the White House, Trump returned from a weekend at the Camp David Presidential Rest Home in Maryland for the virtual forum organized by Fox News Channel.

Of the scenario in which it took place, the president said: “We have never had a set more beautiful than this.”

As concerns about his reelection campaign mount, Trump maintained his relentless optimism about the country’s ability to recover soon.

“Everything is going well,” he said. “It’s horrible to go through this, but it’s going well.”

Many public health experts believe that the country cannot be fully opened safely until a vaccine has been developed. Trump stated Sunday that there could be one towards the end of the year.

Federal public health authorities have said they may already have one in a year or a year and a half. But Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, commented in late April that it is conceivable, should a vaccine be developed soon, to be distributed on a large scale starting in January.

Although the way the government has handled the pandemic, especially its ability to carry out widespread diagnostic tests, has been strongly criticized, the president defended his response and said that the country was ready to start the reopening.

“I will tell you one thing. We did the right thing and I really believe that we saved a million and a half lives, “said the president. But he also differed from evaluating his adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, stating that “it was too early to tell” whether the federal government had oversaw “a success story.”

Trump also showed his impatience. Although he stressed that states would set their own pace to return to normal, and those most affected would advance at a slower pace, he noted that “some states, frankly, I do not think they are moving fast enough.” In particular, he mentioned Virginia, whose governor and legislature are Democrats. In addition, he urged the country’s schools and universities to return to classrooms in the coming months.