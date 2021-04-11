Trump promises his party to win back the White House

Trump has expressed his commitment and promises to help the party win the House of Representatives and Senate elections scheduled for 2022.

Miami World / Diario Las Americas

Former United States President Donald Trump, he promises the Republican Party that he will once again control the White House. He reaffirmed the allegations about alleged electoral fraud in the presidential elections of November 3. This was the first meeting of the Republican National Committee since the end of his term.

Several US media confirmed that Donald Trump expressed his commitment to help the party win the House of Representatives and Senate elections scheduled for 2022 and said that “in 2024, a Republican candidate will win the White House.”

Trump reawakened to the ghost of electoral fraud and took the opportunity to target former United States Vice President Mike Pence for not using alleged power to revoke the result of the elections in the country’s Congress, according to an attendee at the ceremony. CNN chain.

This same source mentioned that Trump criticized the Republican leader in the United States Upper House, Mitch McConnell. He also criticized the main person in charge of the fight against COVID-19 in the United States, Anthony Fauci.

It is confirmed that the ex-president spoke in general about the unity of the Party. He regretted that Republicans did not unite as well as their rivals the Democrats.

Finally, a person close to the former president expressed that he was tough with the current president, Joe Biden. He was scheduled in his speech to say that “with such an unpopular agenda, it is no wonder Joe Biden is the first president not to lead a joint session of Congress in its first few weeks.”