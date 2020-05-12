15 minutes. The President of the United States (USA), Donald Trump, spoke on Monday with the new Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa Al Kazemi, with whom he promised to financially support this country.

Minister Kazemi assured that Trump transferred to him the “will” of the USA to provide the “financial assistance necessary to support the Iraqi economy”.

Trump also showed Washington’s desire to strengthen relations between the two countries, to which Al Kazemi responded in the same terms.

Measures between Iraq and the US

The Iraqi Prime Minister spoke shortly after his conversation with US Secretary Mike Pompeo, who informed him of the granting of a 120-day extension to import electricity.

This measure temporarily dissolves the sanctions of the Trump Administration against the Government of Iraq.

All this occurs while the international coalition to fight Islamic State, led by the United States, has withdrawn from at least six Iraqi bases.

This organization is intensifying its attacks taking advantage of the health crisis and the political paralysis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Relations

Al Kazemi, who was head of Iraq’s intelligence services since 2016, maintains good relations with the United States.

However, the Iraqi official maintains a cordial stance with Tehran, which from the first moment approved his appointment.

Baghdad’s relations cooled with both after the US bombing that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimaní on January 3 in Baghdad and Tehran’s subsequent attack with missiles on bases with the US presence, which the Iraqi government condemned as a violation of its sovereignty.