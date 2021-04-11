Trump promised a Republican return to the White House in 2024

15 minutes. The former president of the United States (USA), Donald Trump, promised this Saturday that the Republican Party will once again control the White House and reaffirmed the alleged electoral fraud of the last presidential elections of November 3 in the first meeting of the Republican National Committee since the end of his mandate.

In a closed-door speech to GOP donors in Florida, several US media outlets confirmed that Trump made a commitment to help the party win the House and Senate elections scheduled for 2022.

Trump also said that “in 2024, a Republican candidate will win the White House”, according to the Bloomberg agency.

Likewise, Trump reaffirmed electoral fraud. He took the opportunity to target former US Vice President Mike Pence. This is because he did not use his power to revoke the results of the elections in the country’s Congress, an attendee told CNN.

This same source mentioned that Trump insulted the Republican leader in the US Upper House, Mitch McConnell. In addition, he was very critical of the main person in charge of the fight against COVID-19 in the country, Anthony Fauci.

The same source assured that the ex-president spoke in general about the Party’s unity. He regretted that Republicans did not unite as well as Democrats.

Finally, a person close to the former president stressed that he was tough with the current president, Joe Biden.

According to his speech, he was scheduled to say that “with such an unpopular agenda, it is no wonder Joe Biden is the first president not to address a joint session of Congress in its first weeks.”