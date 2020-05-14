The risks of reopening in the US, according to Fauci 0:50

. – Officials familiar with the matter say questions about the US coronavirus death count. USA They have been installed inside the White House, while President Donald Trump and his advisers discuss whether the figures used by the administration to determine death rates and death projections are reliable indicators to chart a way forward.

As case numbers across the country show a steady decline, Trump and some of his aides have begun to question whether the deaths are being overestimated, according to people familiar with the matter, even as the president publicly testifies to the accuracy of the reports. numbers.

Chief medical expert on the White House coronavirus task force, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said the opposite could be true: that coronavirus deaths are being underestimated, with some people dying at home without going to hospital.

But within the west wing, officials said there have been constant doubts about coronavirus numbers coming from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (CDC), either because they would be overdue or potentially biased. At White House task force meetings, senior officials have raised questions about how the agency is compiling and tracking its data.

The death count questions illustrate the extent to which Trump and his allies have begun to analyze data and advice from government sources: death counts are questioned, models are in doubt, recommendations are debated and dismissed, and medical experts, even those in whom the American people have wide confidence, are viewed with suspicion.

READ: Trump says Fauci’s warning about reopening schools “is not an acceptable response”

As the president waves a national reopening and anticipates the November elections, his allies and even some of his own advisers have sown mistrust in the institutions and data supporting his response to the coronavirus.

Trump himself has only intermittently intervened in the fray, leaving his supporters in Congress, the White House, and conservative media to plant the seeds of skepticism in government facts and figures. But he has not altered efforts and, through his actions, has largely discarded the guidelines set by his own experts.

Apart from experts and facts

The phenomenon is not new to Trump, whose presidency has been marked by having experts and facts on the sidelines. But ongoing efforts now appear designed to advance national reopening efforts that Trump believes will revive the economy and thereby his prospects for re-election, even as some public health experts warn that it could lead to a new resurgence of the virus if runs too fast.

Questions about the coronavirus death count have contributed to growing mistrust between the White House and the CDC, which have largely been brushed aside amid the biggest public health crisis in decades. The White House task force continues to weigh the agency’s detailed guidelines for opening specific types of businesses after an initial draft was submitted.

Ongoing discussions about the accuracy of death numbers have focused on whether they are “helpful” in policymaking, an official said, adding that some people from the relevant agencies are “uncomfortable” with the fluctuations in the models. .

Death count numbers have been revised and changed, even after the CDC issued new guidelines last month saying it was “acceptable to report covid-19 on a death certificate as” probable “or” presumed “when a definitive diagnosis cannot be made. After the new guidelines were issued, an additional 3,700 deaths were reported in New York City.

LOOK: Coast to Coast: The Different Scenarios in Los Angeles and New York

Trump seemed to bristle at the new numbers, apparently accusing the city of increasing its death toll by counting deaths that could have been caused by other ailments.

“Instead of heart attack, they say heart attack caused by this,” he said.

Later, however, he backed down, saying that death counts in the United States are “very, very, very accurate.”

He apparently denied any effort to rule out the death count in the United States, even when he accused other countries of lowering their own death rates.

“Our numbers are essentially certified numbers,” said the president earlier this month. “They are individual hospitals where they are publishing the numbers. I don’t think there will be much variation. “

Trump has been less enthusiastic about the various models that have shown that deaths in the United States increase or decrease based on various mitigation factors.

“These models have been so wrong from day one,” he told ABC News in an interview this month, expressing a level of skepticism about official and unofficial models that has been around his advisers for weeks.

Even Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, has expressed concern about how the CDC has collected and reported some of her data, including death counts, according to officials familiar with the matter.

The Washington Post first reported last week that Birx told colleagues: “There is nothing the CDC can trust,” a sentiment several officials said has invaded some working group meetings when information is presented. from the Atlanta-based agency.

Underestimated?

Others within the administration’s effort against the coronavirus have suggested that the death count is being underestimated. In testimony before Congress Tuesday, Fauci told lawmakers that he and many public health experts believed the number of deaths was higher than the approximately 80,000 currently reported.

“Most of us feel that the number of deaths is probably greater than that number, because given the situation, particularly in New York City, when they were really tied up with a very serious challenge to their healthcare system, there could be people that they died in his house that he had covid and that they are not counted as covid because they never got to the hospital, ”he said, answering a question from Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

“I think you’re right that the number is probably higher,” Fauci told Sanders. “I don’t know exactly how much, but it’s almost certainly higher.”

Fauci said counting the death toll in the most affected areas is a big challenge for public health experts.

It was Fauci’s last example giving a compelling assessment of the coronavirus outbreak that did not necessarily coincide with the White House’s more optimistic outlook. Elsewhere in his testimony Tuesday, Fauci warned that states would face “serious” consequences if they reopened before the administration’s recommendations, even though Trump has encouraged states that have failed to meet that criteria to begin to lift restrictions.

During the heated exchange of statements, in which Fauci appeared remotely, one of Trump’s strongest allies on Capitol Hill, Republican Senator Rand Paul, hinted that the leading infectious disease expert had become too powerful.

“I don’t think you’re the end point. I don’t think you’re the only person who can make a decision, “said Paul. “We can listen to your advice, but there are people on the other side who say there will be no sudden increase and that we can safely open up the economy.”

Fauci said he was only one voice for many and was only offering public health advice. Some conservative lawmakers rushed to his defense, including Representative Liz Cheney, who tweeted that Fauci “is one of the best public servants we have ever had” whose “experience and judgment” are necessary to defeat the virus.

But other Trump allies amplified Paul’s concerns, including the entire prime-time line on Fox News, the president’s favorite channel.

“This guy, Fauci, may be even more out of base than his average epidemiologist,” said Tucker Carlson at 8 pm ET. Fauci “seems to favor what the Democrats want and that’s massive restrictions with no end in sight,” Sean Hannity said an hour later. “With all due respect to Dr. Fauci’s experience, no one chose him at all,” said Laura Ingraham during her 10 pm show.

Truth and consequences

Overall, more Americans trust the information they receive from Fauci (67%) than from Trump (36%), according to a CNN poll by SSRS released this week. But they are divided into partisan lines. Republicans are more likely to say they trust the information they get about Trump’s coronavirus (84%) than they trust the information they get from Fauci (61%) or the CDC (72%). Among Democrats, only 4% say they trust the information they receive from the president, far behind the 81% who say they trust Fauci or the 80% who trust the CDC.

Among Trump’s aides, there have been some complaints about Fauci and his cautious approach to the pandemic. As Trump has gradually phased out his daily coronavirus briefings, public appearances by his health experts have also decreased.

READ: Chronology of the coronavirus: this is how the deadly pandemic virus began and has spread throughout the world

Fauci denied having a contentious relationship with Trump during his testimony Tuesday, and White House officials say the men have a friendly working relationship. Instead, the discord seems to be on what advice Trump is willing to accept, and how sincere Fauci is in public in evaluating the outbreak.

An official said some within the White House are trying to reframe the debate away from “health versus economy” – which has been the dynamic as states begin to consider their reopening plans – and toward “health versus health”: trying to argue that the nation will be better off in the long run by moving toward reopening from a public health standpoint.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany appeared to be making that turn Tuesday, citing new warnings of an increase in drug and alcohol deaths, as well as suicide, during the outbreak.

READ: 75,000 Americans at risk of dying from overdose or suicide due to despair caused by coronavirus, warn

“There are consequences of us staying closed,” he said.

.