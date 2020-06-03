Trump presumes handling of protests in Washington as an example. President Donald Trump made the country’s capital a model for the overwhelming use of force, which he believes is necessary to curb the sometimes violent protests that have been taking place across the country in a time of racial discontent. His tactics were heavily criticized on Tuesday by various sectors, including some of his Republican allies.

Miami World / AP

The violent dispersal of a peaceful protest near the White House on Monday night was a strong symbol of Trump’s police tactics and a physical manifestation of the rhetorical culture war that he has waged since taking office.

Moments after authorities cleared historic Lafayette Park, Trump stopped by to pose with a Bible in front of a church that was damaged in a fire during protests the day before.

D.C. had no problems last night. Many arrests. Great job from everyone. Overwhelming force. Dominion, ”Trump tweeted Tuesday, after a day in which heavily armed military and federal forces were deployed in different parts of the city.

“(Thank you President Trump),” he added.

The president wanted to take aggressive measures in the country’s capital – where he enjoys unbridled authority – to set an example for the rest of the nation, said a senior White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he lacks authority. to discuss internal affairs. Trump hoped that his walk to the church, after federal authorities cleared the area, would send a message on how order can be restored through force.

The president has threatened that if the states do not take sufficient measures, he will deploy active-duty military personnel across the country to suppress the discontent after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“Silent Majority,” Trump tweeted in capitals on Tuesday, appropriating a phrase popularized by President Richard Nixon several decades ago to ensure that his actions were widely supported. Trump also emphasized to his Twitter followers the importance of the moment and stated: “My government has done more for the black community than any other president since Abraham Lincoln.”

The federal status of the District of Columbia gives the president tremendous authority to act, allowing him to order the deployment of the National Guard. The president authorized Attorney General William Barr to oversee the increased deployment of elements by federal forces, including the FBI Hostage Rescue Team and DEA agents.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper and General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, tried to distance themselves from Monday night’s events after former military officers criticized his appearances alongside the president. Senior defense officials told reporters that neither was aware that the police had made the decision to clear the plaza or that Trump intended to visit the church. They were in Washington to coordinate with federal authorities, but were directed to the White House to inform Trump of military preparations, officials said.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic presidential candidate, said of Trump’s photograph while holding a Bible: “I just want him to open it once in a while.”

And the mayor of D.C. Muriel Bowser said of the dispersal of the protesters: “At no time did we think it appropriate for people who had not violated the curfew or who had done nothing wrong to receive this treatment.”

Democrats weren’t the only ones to say Trump had gone too far.

“There is no right to riot, no right to destroy other people’s property, and no right to throw stones at police officers,” said Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska. “But there is a fundamental – and constitutional – right to demonstrate, and I am against a peaceful demonstration taking place to take a picture of treating the Word of God as a political accessory.”