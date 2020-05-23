The president threatened to “step over” the governors if they refuse to open places of worship, churches, synagogues, and mosques.

United States President Donald Trump on Friday designated temples and churches as “essential” service providers, which is why he called on state governors to allow their reopening this weekend.

During a press conference at the White House, the US president insisted that places of worship, churches, synagogues, and mosques were essential in bringing unity to the community. In addition, he threatened to “step over” the governors if they refuse his request.

“Today, I am identifying houses of worship, churches, synagogues, and mosques as essential places that provide essential services.” pic.twitter.com/PptCGYNAaa – The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 22, 2020

Trump commented that authorities at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were working with “communities of faith” to guide them in health measures to prevent the coronavirus.

The President took the opportunity to criticize those governors who have considered liquor stores and abortion clinics essential. “I am correcting this injustice, religious centers have been neglected,” added Trump.

If the White House violates the decisions of local governments, it could generate a constitutional confrontation since fundamental liberties enshrined in the First Amendment would be violated.

Shortly after the White House conference, various governors reacted and expressed rejection of the statements. On the one hand, the Rhode Island Governor Gina RaimondoHe said through his official Twitter account that he would not modify his reopening plan.

In times of crisis, many of us turn to our faith communities. While this pandemic requires us to limit gatherings to 5 people or fewer, RI’s faith leaders are connecting worshipers through virtual and drive-through services in accordance with our public health guidance. – Gina Raimondo (@GovRaimondo) May 22, 2020

The CDC also reported on the importance of a gradual reopening of worship centers. In previous days, two churches in Georgia and Texas closed their doors again when some of their members tested positive for the virus.

There is also the history of Arkansas, where un pastor in early March infected more than 30 people, three of whom died. There are records of various cases where the churches were sources of contagion for the communities.

For its part, the archdiocese of New York last Thursday presented a five-phase plan for the reopening of the state’s churches, including the “Big Apple” worship centers.

His proposal includes the capacity limited to 10 people for baptisms and weddings, mandatory use of face masks and weekly Covid-19 tests for priests. (Ntx)