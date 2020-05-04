US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he is “convinced” that his country will have a vaccine against Covid-19 by the end of this year, and he projected that the disease will leave “80 or 90,000 dead” in his country, which “cannot be called a success” of its management.



“We are very convinced that we will have a vaccine by the end of this year,” Trump said during a virtual meeting with voters broadcast on the Fox News network.

Until now, US government health experts have cited January 2021 as the earliest date a coronavirus vaccine could be made available, and Trump acknowledged that “doctors would prefer not to say” that he expects it before. .

“But I will say what I think: I think we are going to have a vaccine sooner rather than later,” he added, without clarifying what makes him think that, beyond citing his conversations with “heads of companies” involved in the development of the vaccine. .

Asked if he wants to have the vaccine before any other country, he replied: “I don’t care, I just want to get a vaccine that works. If another country gets it sooner, I will take my hat off.”

“We are going much faster than (in the development of) any vaccine in history,” he stressed, according to the EFE news agency.

The president also raised his prediction of the number of deaths that the coronavirus will leave in the US, given that the calculation of 50,000 or 60,000 deaths that he cited on April 20 has already become obsolete and now exceeds 67,000.

“Before I said there would be 65,000, now I say 80 or 90,000” deaths in total, said Trump, whose projection exceeds that updated this week by the University of Washington, of 72,400 deaths.

He acknowledged that perhaps 90,000 deaths cannot “be called a success,” but argued that it is preferable to the “million or two million there would have been” without movement restriction measures and if he had not vetoed foreign travel from China.

The president also rejected press reports that he ignored several warnings by intelligence agencies about the severity of the coronavirus in January and February.

He said that tomorrow the country’s intelligence agencies will publicly support his version that it was not until January 23 when they told him “that a virus would come but that it would not have a real impact.”

“It was a brief conversation, soon after I closed the country to China and I was the only one in that room who wanted to close it,” he stressed.

His virtual meeting with voters, taped from the capital’s patriotic Lincoln Memorial setting, aimed to reinforce the impression that the White House response has been effective and competent, with exactly six months left until the November elections, in which Trump plays the role.

