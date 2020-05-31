United States President Donald Trump said Saturday that he will postpone the G7 summit and announced new invited countries. The event he hoped to hold next month until September or later will expand the guest list to include Australia, Russia, South Korea and India.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One on his return to Washington from Cape Canaveral in Florida, Trump said the G7 summit, which brings together the world’s most advanced economies, was a “very old-fashioned group of countries” in its format current.

“I’m putting it off because I don’t think the G7 adequately represents what’s going on in the world,” said Trump.

It was unclear whether Trump’s desire to invite additional countries was an attempt to permanently expand the G7. On several previous occasions, he suggested adding Russia, due to what he called Moscow’s global strategic importance.

Russia was ousted from what was then the G8 in 2014 when Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, was the president of the United States, after Moscow annexed the Ukrainian region of Crimea. Russia still maintains the territory, and several G7 governments have rejected Trump’s previous calls to readmit Moscow.

White House spokeswoman Alyssa Farah said Trump wants countries to discuss China at the summit.

Chancellor Angela Merkel refused this Saturday to participate in person at the G7 summit in the United States in June, as Trump proposed, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“For now, given the general situation of the pandemic, she cannot accept a participation in person, a trip to Washington,” said a spokesman for the German government in Berlin, confirming the information advanced by the US website Politico.

“The federal chancellor thanks President Trump for his invitation to the G7 summit,” he added.

Merkel, a training scientist, is the first G7 leader (Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, France, Germany and Italy) to formally decline this invitation.

The chancellor is more exposed to covid-19 because of her age, 65, the same as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.