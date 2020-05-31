“I have decided to postpone the G7 meeting because the group does not represent what is happening in the world. It is an obsolete group of countries, “said Trump

The President of United States, Donald Trump, announced this Saturday that it will postpone the G7 meeting for probably mid September. In addition, he spoke about the possibility of inviting more countries, considering the current group as “obsolete”.

“I have decided to postpone the G7 meeting because the group does not represent what is happening in the world. It is an obsolete group of countries, “the president told reporters aboard Air Force One, the United States presidential plane.

The G7 presidency corresponds this year to the United States and the meeting of world leaders was scheduled for June 10-12. However, after the president’s announcement, the new date could be set a week before or after the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN), in September.

The group is currently made up of the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and Japan. However, with Trump’s proposal, other possible allies such as Russia, Australia, India and South Korea could join the next meeting.

White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah confirmed the White House’s intentions to invite more countries to the gathering. This, in order to listen to the nations most affected by the coronavirus COVID-19 and address future relations with China.

The change in the G7 date is also related to the unclear responses from the leaders of the member states regarding their attendance at the June meeting. Many of them reported that their participation would depend on the evolution of the pandemic in their countries.

Precisely this Saturday, the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, he told the US president that he could not confirm his attendance. According to spokesman Steffen Seibert, the leader appreciated the invitation, but said that it would be impossible for her to travel to this capital city in the coming weeks due to the pandemic.

