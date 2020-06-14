President Donald Trump catches a plane Thursday in Washington.JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS

The United States has gone deep into a conversation about racism, the central theme of the country’s history, in the wake of protests over the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of the police. At the center of the debate is the symbolic legacy of the Confederation, and President Donald Trump has taken sides. “Those who deny their history are doomed to repeat it!” He tweeted Thursday.

On Wednesday, the same day that Floyd’s brother called in Congress for action to end racial injustice, the president lashed out at an initiative debated in the Pentagon that calls for renaming military bases named after Confederate officers who fought against the Union. in the Civil War. “It has been suggested that we should rename as many as 10 of our legendary military bases, such as Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Benning in Georgia, and so on. These monumental and very powerful bases have become part of the Great American Legacy, and a history of winning, victory and freedom. The United States of America trained and deployed our heroes on these sacred grounds, and won two World Wars. So my Administration will never consider renaming these magnificent and legendary military installations, “he tweeted. The White House later assured that the president would be willing to refuse to sign the annual defense budget law if Congress tried to force the measure.

Trump’s defense of the Confederate names of the bases comes when initiatives to remove monuments of figures from the southern secessionist states, who defended white supremacy and the institution of slavery, are repeated throughout the country. . House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi called for 11 monuments to Confederate figures to be removed after Virginia Governor, also Democrat Ralph Northam, announced that he will remove the statue of General Lee from a monument. in Richmond, which was the capital of the Confederate States. In that same city, a statue honoring Jefferson Davis, President of the Confederacy, was vandalized and demolished on Wednesday night. NASCAR, the hugely popular series car competition, also decided on Wednesday to ban Confederate flags at its events.

The figure of Christopher Columbus is also being contested in the wake of the protests. After the beheading and demolition of senate statues of the conqueror in Boston and Richmond, respectively, two other statues were vandalized in Houston and Miami. Already last year, when Washington DC joined a series of states and cities that traded the Columbus Day holiday for that of Indigenous Peoples, President Trump voiced his opposition.

At a time when the country is reflecting on systemic racism, Trump has chosen to avoid, if not deny, the debate. He has avoided talking about how the death of Floyd has shaken the consciences of the Americans, has preferred not to participate in the acts in his memory held these days and, in the wave of protests that runs through the country, has positioned himself without nuances with the police and against the protesters, whom he insists on accusing without proof of being run by the extreme left and the Antifa movement. In a moment of collective introspection, he has chosen to present himself as the president of “law and order.”

Five months after the elections, it is an electorally risky move. As in 2016, he seeks the connection with that white and abandoned America that decisively contributed to his victory. But national polls point to an increasing distance from most Americans.

Determined to end the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the president has announced his return to campaign rallies, canceled for months due to the danger of the virus spreading. And the date and place chosen for the return contain, once again, a symbolic power that has not gone unnoticed. The first Trump rally will be on June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. June 19, known as Juneteenth, marks the end of slavery in the United States, and there are already marches and demonstrations called for that day as part of the protests after Floyd’s death. The city of Tulsa was, in 1921, the scene of a massacre of hundreds of African-Americans during racial unrest. The choice of the stage and the day of Trump’s reunion with the crowds has been criticized from the Democratic ranks. “This is not just a nod to the white supremacists, it is giving them a welcome home party,” said Sen. Kamala Harris, one of the most likely to sound like potential vice presidential candidates on Democrat Joe Biden’s ticket.

General Milley: “I shouldn’t have been there”

General Mark Milley, the highest military command in the United States, said on Thursday that he was wrong to accompany Donald Trump on his already famous walk on June 1, for which the police led the way charging against peaceful protesters who They were gathered next to the White House, so that the president could take a photo of himself before a church that had been vandalized in the protests. “I shouldn’t have been there,” acknowledged the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“My presence at that time and in that environment created the perception of the military involved in domestic politics,” Milley said in a video statement. “It was a mistake I have learned from, and I sincerely hope that we can all learn from it.”