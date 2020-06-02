The President of the United States, Donald Trump, said on Monday (1) that he will mobilize all resources – civilian and military – from the federal government to prevent unrest, looting, vandalism and “arbitrary destruction of property”, in his words , in demonstrations that have taken over at least 30 American cities since last week.

President Donald Trump threatened to use the armed forces to contain protests in a White House speech

The protests were prompted by the death of a black man, George Floyd, in police custody in Minneapolis on the 25th. In a video, ex-police officer Derek Chauvin, white and now detained, is seen pressing his knee to Floyd’s neck. , who repeatedly says he can’t breathe.

For Trump, who made a statement from the White House on Monday, “all Americans were rightly disgusted and disgusted by the brutal death of George Floyd”, who “will not have died in vain”. But the reaction to the death would have been taken “by professional anarchists, violent crowds, arsonists, looters, criminals, strikers, antifa and others” (in the latter case, an abbreviation for “antifascists”).

George Floyd’s death prompted resistance protests against police violence

“These are not acts of peaceful protest. They are acts of domestic terrorism,” he said.

“As we are talking (in the pronouncement), I will be dispatching thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military and police forces to stop riots, looting, vandalism, assaults and the arbitrary destruction of property,” he added, noting that lawbreakers would be severely punished and with long sentences in jail.

Criticism of governors

The president also criticized local officials, following the line of a conversation he had earlier with governors, in which he said they were “weak” and a reason for global mockery for their reaction to the protests.

Trump called the last night in Washington D.C. a “disgrace”, guaranteeing that the curfew in the capital would be “strictly enforced” on Monday night.

The National Guard in Washington, with about 1,200 agents, is already fully assigned to work on the demonstrations, but a source at the agency said hundreds of other agents from five states were called to the capital to reinforce the response. This same source said that part of the team could be equipped with lethal weapons, “in case the president decides to arm it”.

Without mask and with Bible

The American president walked to the St John church in Washington

After the White House speech, Trump crossed Lafayette Park until he reached St John’s Church, visited by all American presidents since 1816.

From the outside of the church, holding a copy of the Bible, the American president said, “We have the largest nation in the world. We will keep it nice and safe.”

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, which put the United States at the top in number of cases (1,809,109) and deaths (105,099) worldwide, Trump made the journey and spoke at the church without a mask, as did his aides. In the group that accompanied the president, only his daughter, Ivanka Trump, appeared in a mask.

