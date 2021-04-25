Trump plans to move to New Jersey



President Trump will live in New Jersey for a season.

Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP / Getty Images

Although it is hot in New Jersey in summer, it does not compare to what happens in that season in Florida, so the former president Donald trump planning to move to the Garden State.

The former president’s goal is also to focus on raising funds for his movement, in order to maintain control of the Republican Party and boost its candidates.

“They are going to move the entire operation to New Jersey, because they are going to start raising more funds.”said an advisor to the former president to the Insider portal, the first to confirm the move change.

In fact, Mar-a-Lago closes after Memorial Day, with most of its customers and Palm Beach residents leaving the wet weather for the Hamptons or Europe.

It is unclear whether the former first lady Melania Trump and his son Barron they will move with the ex-president to his golf club in Bedminster, where traffic is expected to be higher than usual.

After leaving the White House, the Trumps moved to a newly remodeled residence in Mar-a-Lago, where the former president has pushed his new political projects, including his support for some congressional candidates in 2022.

It is also expected to improve its path to 2024, after stating that is considering “more than seriously” to compete in the presidential elections.

“So I say this, I am looking at it very seriously, more than seriously”he told Fox News a week ago. “From a legal standpoint, I don’t really want to talk about it yet, it’s a bit early.”

The former president is expected to lead fundraising events in the Hamptons, as he has done in other years.

In 2019, at an event organized by the Trump Committee in the Hampstons, events were held whose Entry price ranged from $ 5,600 to $ 250,000.

Among the millionaires who then supported the ex-president are John Catsimatidis, 70, linked to two of the best-known supermarket chains in the city: Gristedes and D’Agostino.

He is remembered because in 2013, the former democrat ran for mayor as a Republican, but lost in a primary.

Catsimaditidis supports former President Trump’s immigration agenda, despite the fact that he himself is an immigrant.

“Trump has faced the problem at the borders. These people are coming and we have to feed them, clothe them, hospitalize them, educate them, “he said on a radio show in 2019.” We don’t want drug addicts, we don’t want people who rent children to cross the border. “