United States President Donald Trump said Wednesday that “Will begin to move” with trips to the country’s entities, among which he will visit Arizona next week, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic contingency.

At a press conference from the White House, the president also mentioned that he is planning to visit Ohio very soon and “we will start moving” to, in the not too distant future, start leading mass rallies where people “are sitting next to each other.”

“I can’t imagine a rally where you have to have six seats between people,” said the president, who is campaigning for his reelection in November this year.

“Thanks to the devotion of the American people, the number of new cases continues to decline.” pic.twitter.com/O0z4Xe9l1V – The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 29, 2020

In addition, Trump assured that he is in great demand to resume the rallies because citizens “love what we are doing […] We have made the best deals in the history of this country. “

This afternoon’s event was titled “Opening America Again”, A sentence very similar to his presidential campaign slogan. During the session, Trump focused on promoting the advances that he considers the country has had against Covid-19 under his command.

Once again, at the center of the presidential message this afternoon he focused on the reopening of the country’s economy, as Trump invited various directors of companies that have resumed work.

LIVE: POTUS holds a roundtable with industry executives https://t.co/X6DquRgsl3 – The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 29, 2020

The president was also confident that the coronavirus will be gone soon. When questioned about the absence of a vaccine at present, he said that the coronavirus “will go away, will be eradicated”. Parallel, The United States exceeded 60 thousand 846 deaths from Covid-19 this afternoon and reached one million 37 thousand 526 infections.

The event was the only appearance that Trump made this Wednesday, because for the fourth consecutive day, the White House response group did not offer a joint briefing on the progress of the pandemic in the country.

On Monday, the White House stated that the presidential communication on Covid-19 would change.

With information from Notimex.