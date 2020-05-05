15 minutes. The White House confirmed Tuesday that it plans to dismantle its response team to COVID-19, which would leave the government without a centralized crisis room.

This decision is made by Donald Trump at a time when experts warn that the number of deaths from coronavirus could double in the next three months.

The response team is expected to gradually reduce its operations in the next month and finally distribute them among different government agencies, explained the vice president of the United States (USA), Mike Pence.

The team includes respected health experts like Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx.

“We are thinking of the Memorial Day holiday (May 25) or the beginning of June as the date when we could start the transition, so that our agencies begin to manage our national response in a more traditional way,” he said in remarks. to the press.

The end of the crisis room

Pence stressed that by the end of May or the beginning of June, the Government expects the scenario to be “very different” from the current one, with the peak in the number of cases already exceeded and more than half of the country’s states in the process of gradual de-escalation.

However, the announcement comes only a day after a model predicting the evolution of the pandemic that the White House often looks at updated its calculations to forecast that the crisis will leave more than 134,000 deaths in the United States by 4 of August.

That projection of Institute of Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME) at the University of Washington, implies that the number of deaths from COVID-19 would almost double in the next three months with respect to the current figure, of more than 70,000 deaths.

Own Donald trump He admitted last Sunday that the pandemic could leave 100,000 deaths. But at the same time, he championed multi-state efforts to phase out containment measures.

A mix of experts

Created at the end of January, the coronavirus task force is made up of around twenty senior officials from different US government agencies, who sometimes clash with the advice of health experts such as Fauci or Birx.

The recommendations of that working group are not always liked by Trump, eager to revive the economy.

In addition, Fauci repeatedly contradicted the president, the last one on Monday, when he said in an interview that there is no “scientific evidence” that the coronavirus emerged in a Chinese laboratory.

However, the breakup of the task force does not amount to a formal dismissal of Fauci or Birx.

Kushner continues

What is expected to continue, according to The New York Times, is a second task force led by Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner.

The Kushner team is made up in part of volunteers from private consultants with little experience in the topics they deal with. That increased the problems of the US Government in getting supplies to the country’s hospitals, according to The Washington Post.

Meanwhile, a vaccine expert, Rick Bright, filed a complaint against the government on Tuesday in which he claimed that he was fired from his job at the US Department of Health for political reasons.

Bright expressed concern about Trump’s eagerness to promote hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, states like Texas and Georgia continued their gradual reopening of businesses.

For its part, New York warned of the “human cost” that a return to normality can be too fast, in the words of the New York governor.

The cost of the pandemic in that state reached an even more serious level on Monday night, when New York published an updated list of their deaths in nursing homes that includes more than 1,700 people who were not previously counted, bringing the number to 4,800. dead in those adult care centers.