Trump organization is now the subject of a criminal investigation

15 minutes. The attorney general of New York, Letitia James, announced that she will join the Manhattan district attorney’s office in a criminal investigation against the business organization led by former President of the United States (USA) Donald Trump, local media reported.

The attorney general’s office inquiry into the Trump Organization, which has been ongoing since 2019, will also continue as a civil investigation. However, now an investigation with a criminal component is opening on her and in parallel.

“We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into their conglomerate is no longer purely civil in nature. Now we are actively investigating Trump’s businesses for his alleged criminal activity, along with the Manhattan district attorney“This was confirmed to CNN by James’ spokesman, Fabien Levy.

This new aspect of the investigation focuses on verifying whether the Trump conglomerate misled lenders and insurance companies about property values. Also, if you paid the corresponding taxes for the transactions you made.

The notification of James to the organization brings a new level of legal risk for the former president, facing his possible candidacy for the next presidential elections. The attorney general can now request criminal penalties as part of the investigation.

“Fascist” investigation

The Manhattan district attorney’s office is examining millions of pages of documents that include Trump’s tax returns.

According to the US network, a person familiar with the investigations said that a pair of investigators from the New York attorney general’s office, who have thoroughly analyzed the Trump Organization, have joined the district attorney’s team.

Trump in February criticized the investigation “fascist” and promoted “for political reasons” about possible personal and emporium tax crimes. The Supreme Court dismissed his appeal to avoid the delivery of his tax returns for the last 8 years to a New York court.

In this sense, he denounced “the greatest political witch hunt in the history” of the United States. “I am going to continue fighting, as I have been doing for the last 5 years, even before I was elected, despite all the electoral crimes committed against me. We will win!” He assured at that time.

Trump has several judicial fronts open, but one of the most important is the fraud investigation that the state of New York is carrying out on the businesses of the North American tycoon, without any relation to the decisions taken since he came to power in 2016.