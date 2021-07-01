Trump organization and its financial director will be indicted for tax crimes

The Trump Organization, Donald Trump’s family group, and its financial director will be charged on Thursday with tax crimes by the New York Prosecutor’s Office, various US media reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the case.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and the Washington Post, the accusation will refer to the benefits in kind granted to the financial director of the holding, Allen Weisselberg, a loyalist among Trump’s followers, and that allegedly were not declared to the treasury .

Weisselberg is due to be presented to a judge on Thursday to report the charges against him, according to US media. Then the indictment must be made public.

The former US president and members of his family need not worry, at least initially, about prosecutors who have been investigating the real estate company, which also manages luxury hotels and golf clubs, for two years.

Weisselberg’s indictment is believed to be aimed at pressuring him to agree to collaborate with investigators to provide further evidence to the prosecution.

Requested several weeks ago, a grand jury gave the green light to the Manhattan prosecutor, Cyrus Vance, to carry it out, according to the three newspapers.

If the accusations are confirmed, they would be a setback for Trump, who hints that he could be a candidate in the 2024 presidential elections.

He is still very present on the political scene, he is still the strong man of the Republican Party and last week he resumed the great rallies that have characterized him. And this Wednesday he even went to the border with Mexico to denounce the immigration policy of his successor, Joe Biden.

Weisselberg, a 73-year-old accountant by training, spent much of his career in the Trump family’s real estate empire, which he joined in 1973.