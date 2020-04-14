The US president indicated that the White House will carry out an investigation into the work of the Health body

Notimex –

U.S.- The president of U.SDonald Trump reported on Tuesday that his administration will suspend the delivery of money to World Health Organization (WHO), while reviewing the body’s work.

In a press conference from the White House, the US president accused the international organization of hiding information about the spread of the coronavirus in China and putting “political correctness” above people’s lives.

Trump announced that his officials are conducting a review of the “mismanagement” of the WHO and that money will be retained. In communicating the decision, he intensified attacks on the management of the WHO about the pandemic of COVID-19, which he has done since last week.

“The WHO failed to investigate credible reports, did not oppose China, although it should have investigated […] Instead, it praised China for its transparency, “he said, noting that the agency prevented the international community from accessing reliable data on the outbreak.



“The world received false information on transmission and mortality (from coronavirus) “, assured Trump, and stated that this is very worrying because U.S brings the most money.

The president also accused the WHO to be responsible for the thousands of deaths caused by the COVID-19 in the world, because he affirmed that his reports made the nations not suspend their flights to China or leave their barriers open.

“The WHO did not say where to place our travel restrictions, we cannot trust their decisions, so our nation is forced to find other ways to work with other countries against the virus […] When it would have been easy for the WHO to be truthful, “Trump said.



The President of U.S concluded that it will be reviewing whether the WHO makes modifications to his work while money They are reviewed by medical and political groups, in addition to discussing with other countries what to do with the money destined for the WHO.