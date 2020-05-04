Photo: A protester breaks a US flag during an anti-US demonstration in Tehran, Iran. EFE / Abedin Taherkenareh

WASHINGTON / TEHRAN.- “We have also ordered our maritime military units to attack the ships of the US Army of the terrorist Army if they threaten the security of our civilian or military vessels,” replied the commander-in-chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. , Hosein Salamí, to the American president, Donald Trump.

He announced that he has ordered his country’s Navy to “shoot down and destroy” Iranian ships if they “harass” US vessels in the Persian Gulf.

Trump’s remarks come after a week ago the Pentagon reported that eleven Revolutionary Guard vessels – designated a terrorist group by Washington – had approached American warships and called these movements “dangerous.”

The commander-in-chief of the Revolutionary Guard also stressed that his forces are “totally determined to defend” national security, maritime borders and the maritime interests of Iran.

A DECISIVE ANSWER

“Any movement (wrong on the part of the enemies) will quickly face our decisive and effective response,” threatened the commander-in-chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

Referring to this month’s incident in the Persian, Salamí denounced that the behavior of the American ships was “unprofessional and dangerous”.

In the same vein, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Yavad Zarif criticized on Twitter that US forces deploy 7,000 miles from his country “provoking” Iranian sailors on their “OWN Persian Gulf coasts.”

CALLED THE SWISS AMBASSADOR

The Foreign Ministry called on the Swiss ambassador to Tehran, Markus Leitner, to complain about “harassment by US forces and provocative acts in the Persian Gulf,” according to the official statement.

In the letter delivered to Switzerland, a country that represents the US interests in Iran in the absence of diplomatic relations, it is also reiterated that the Persian country will give “an adequate response to any threat or illegal and aggressive act” in the strategic region.

Tension between Tehran and Washington escalated dramatically in the Persian Gulf last year when a series of attacks and sabotages against military and commercial ships or oil facilities in Saudi Arabia were reported in that area.

The United States has accused Iran of the majority of these incidents, which has always denied its involvement in them except in those cases in which it has claimed responsibility for actions against US targets such as the shooting down of a drone last June. EFE