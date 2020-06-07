Trump orders the National Guard to withdraw from Washington. President Donald Trump has ordered this Sunday the withdrawal of the National Guard from Washington D.C. after verifying the absence of incidents during the protest marches for the death of George Floyd on May 25, about which the president assured that fewer people came than he thought.

Miami World / Journal of the Americas

“I just gave an order to our National Guard to start the withdrawal process from Washington D.C. now that everything is under perfect control ”, the president has announced on his Twitter account.

The president has warned that the guards “will return home, but they can return (to Washington DC quickly, if necessary”), he warned before assessing the number of people attending the demonstrations downwards. “Many fewer showed up last night protesters as planned! ”, has proclaimed.

The president has also rejected the police reform plans that the candidate for the presidency by the Democratic party, Joe Biden, and the Afro-American formation caucus want to propose starting next week to prevent a death like Floyd’s from repeating itself. , suffocated by then Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with second-degree murder for knee-crushing the victim’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

“Joe Biden’s ‘sleeper’ and the ‘Radical Democratic Left’ want to withdraw the funds from the police. I want a well-paid police. I want law and order! ”, He concluded.

The Democratic Party has ensured that these plans do not imply a withdrawal of funds, but rather a restructuring of the same to improve arrest tactics and reduce the military weapons available to the US security forces.