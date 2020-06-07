© Provided by .

Members of the National Guard patrol a street near the White House on June 2, 2020 in Washington

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday ordered Washington’s withdrawal from the National Guard, claiming the situation is under control following protests sparked by the death of a black man at the hands of a white agent.

“I just gave the order for our National Guard to begin the withdrawal process from Washington, D.C., now that everything is under perfect control,” Trump tweeted.

“They will return home, but they can return quickly, if necessary,” he added. “Much less protesters than expected there were last night (Saturday)!” He said.

Tens of thousands protested peacefully against racism and police brutality across the United States on Saturday for the May 25 death of George Floyd while in Minnesota police custody.

And the concentration in the federal capital, carried out in front of a White House surrounded by barbed wire and transformed into an entrenched camp, did not lead to any incident.

The National Guard is a US Army reserve force that can be mobilized in the event of natural disasters or civil unrest.

After some demonstrations in which there were incidents and looting scenes in various cities, Trump had threatened last Monday to deploy the army to restore “law and order.”

Protests have been running daily since Floyd’s death by a policeman who suffocated him by pressing his knee to his neck after detaining him over a complaint of an alleged fake bill.

The prosecutor investigating the case resolved last Wednesday to raise the level of the murder charge for the agent who suffocated him and also prosecuted the other three officers who intervened in the incident.

